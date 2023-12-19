Indulge your Travel Passions in 2024 with New Curated Collections from Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy

According to a recent survey, nearly 1 in 2 of Americans are planning to travel in 2024, and can now choose carefully curated homes for their next vacation from a funky dome nestled in the jungle to an invisible house in the California desert

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy recently relaunched its Curated Collectionshand-picked selections of incredible homes and destinations from around the world – to inspire travelers as they begin planning their 2024 journeys. For the nearly four out of 10 prospective travelers for leisure in the next 12 months who are still deciding where they want to travel 1 in 2024, according to a recent YouGov study (conducted on behalf of Marriott), Curated Collections will spark and satisfy wanderlust for travelers with their new collections.

The Invisible House in Joshua Tree, CA
From Ski-In, Ski-Out Chalets to Top Vineyard & Wine Destinations, Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy tailored each Curated Collection to perfectly inspire meeting the desires of today's American traveler. Of those planning to travel for leisure in the next 12 months, when booking a vacation accommodation, 53% prioritizes views of the outdoors and nature, 37% desire access to a pool and 25% seek on-site entertainment amenities like game rooms or theaters. Curated Collections features these accommodations and even more exceptional categories including:

"We want to inspire our Marriott Bonvoy members with amazing, wow-worthy homes in our top destinations, and our Curated Collections will have you yearning for your 2024 vacations. With more than 130,000 homes around the world, there's a trusted home for every adventure or serene getaway," said Jennifer Hsieh, Vice President, Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy. "Our survey also shows 74% of prospective U.S. travelers have pain points when searching for vacation accommodations. It's our goal to make planning fun and easy, and for our guests to find the perfect place for making memories."

Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy will continue to introduce new Curated Collections as it continues to grow with new homes and destinations added to the platform daily. Visit homes-and-villas.marriott.com to see all the available Curated Collections.

About Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy 
Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy is a curated and growing collection of over 130,000 premium and luxury whole home rentals located in 10,000 prime destinations throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, the Caribbean, and Latin America. Leveraging Marriott International's decades of delivering exceptional hospitality experience, each home is professionally managed and meets the company's design, cleanliness, safety, and amenity standards. The platform is also part of the award-winning travel program Marriott Bonvoy, enabling members to earn and redeem points for all stays. Connect with @HomesandVillasbyMarriott on Instagram.

[1] YouGov conducted the survey on behalf of Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy. All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2403 adults, of whom 1143 are planning to travel for leisure in the next 12 months. Fieldwork was undertaken between November 3-7, 2023. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

