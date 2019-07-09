Indus Holdings, Inc. Adds Platinum Vape To Award-Winning Cannabis Portfolio

SALINAS, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Having established itself as a leader in California's cannabis economy, Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE: INDS) is adding another dominant brand to its award-winning portfolio; announcing an exclusive sales and distribution partnership with Platinum Vape, a producer of high quality cannabis edibles, vape cartridges, flower, and pre-roll products. The game-changing alliance will see Indus representing Platinum Vape in the world's largest cannabis market, allowing the upstart, family-owned brand to connect with consumers across California, and positioning both companies for greater opportunities as the regulated cannabis industry continues to grow by leaps and bounds.

"Like Indus, Platinum Vape is a California original with forward thinking leadership that sees where this industry is growing and how the customer is evolving," says Indus Holdings, Inc. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Robert Weakley. "With this deal, we're not only increasing the diversity of our portfolio, but we're also giving our dispensary partners a wider array of products to showcase for an increasingly discerning audience."

Platinum Vape is recognized industry-wide for its commitment to a clean extraction process that produces high potency, pesticide-free cannabis flower and high quality oils. Formed by the father and son team of George and Cody Sadler, the company has been self-distributing in California and Michigan, establishing itself as a leading brand with its convenient, affordable lineup of products.

"Indus is a solid force with an incredible reach that pairs well with our out-of-the-box, unorthodox approach to marketing and operations," explains Platinum Vape Co-Founder Cody Sadler. "This was a natural choice for us, and the impact of this alliance will be huge for both companies."

In addition to giving both companies a greater reach throughout California, the partnership adds another celebrated brand to an Indus lineup that already includes World Cannabis Cup favorite Altai Brands, Flavor, Shredibles, Humble Flower Co., Orchid Essentials, Original Pot Co., and W Vapes. Retailers and consumers can view the entire Indus portfolio at indusholdingco.com.

ABOUT INDUS HOLDINGS, INC.

Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE:INDS) is a vertically integrated cannabis company with world-class production capabilities, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales & marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 by hospitality veteran Robert Weakley and based in Salinas, California, Indus offers services supporting every step of the supply chain and an extensive portfolio of award-winning brands, including House Weed, The Original Pot Co., MOON, Acme, Beboe, Dixie Elixirs & Edibles, and Orchid Essentials. Indus Distribution, a division of Indus Holdings, Inc., is a leading distributor of cannabis products, servicing an extensive portfolio of brands and licensed retailers.

ABOUT PLATINUM VAPE

Born in 2013 in San Diego, California, Platinum Vape is a father and son cannabis company with a passion to perfect an oil that is powerful, consistent, and desirable. It all begins with selecting the finest plants for extraction. Our farming partners are masters at their craft, ensuring a pesticide-free, high-potency cannabis flower. With its core values of honesty and transparency, Platinum Vape takes pride in bringing their superior range of products to its family of consumers, ensuring they enjoy the Platinum life.

