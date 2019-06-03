Indus Holdings, Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 4th

SALINAS, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indus Holdings, Inc. ("Indus") (CSE:INDS), a leading, vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced that Robert Weakley, co-founder and chief executive officer of Indus Holdings, Inc., will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 4th.

DATE: Tuesday, June 4th

TIME: 3:30 PM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/June4CannabisVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

About Indus Holdings, Inc.

Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE:INDS) is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales & marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 by hospitality veteran Robert Weakley and based in Salinas, California, Indus offers services supporting every step of the supply chain and an extensive portfolio of award-winning brands, including House Weed, The Original Pot Co., MOON, Acme, Beboe, Dixie Elixirs & Edibles, and Orchid Essentials. Indus Distribution, a division of Indus Holdings, Inc., is a leading distributor of cannabis products, servicing an extensive portfolio of brands and licensed retailers.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

