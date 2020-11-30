INDUS.AI launches new Autodesk BIM 360 integration to improve construction project productivity and safety

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today INDUS.AI, the leader in artificial intelligence powered construction performance and safety monitoring, announced a new integration with Autodesk Construction CloudTM, enabling customers to easily access their INDUS.AI monitoring and insights dashboard on their BIM 360® project home page via a Partner Card.

As opposed to having users manually filling in daily progress information, INDUS.AI uses computer vision to automatically capture video streams and time-lapse images from the jobsite and deliver performance analysis. The INDUS.AI platform identifies risks and provides actionable insights, saving construction managers time and providing them with real-time visibility into jobsite activities, subcontractor coordination and production progress. The visibility improves transparency and decreases schedule risk by helping teams stay ahead of potential issues. The INDUS.AI and – BIM 360 integration reduces teams' administrative burden and supervisory resources on construction projects.

"Our customers have been discovering how our autonomous monitoring technology can cut labor costs, improve safety and reduce their risk on construction projects. With this new BIM 360 integration, they can now gain insights and remotely manage into their production performance and safety of their projects directly in Autodesk Construction Cloud," said Matt Man, CEO of INDUS.AI. "Our customers are busy professionals, and we are thrilled to make it easier for them to stay on top of critical events on their projects."

"Given the size and complexity of construction projects, teams and managers need a comprehensive digest of project information, including what's happening on-site, in one place," said James Cook, head of integrations at Autodesk Construction Solutions. "Adding INDUS.AI's real-time visual analysis tool to BIM 360 will help customers understand what's happening on their jobsites so they can stay informed and aware of progress and issues to enhance their productivity."

About INDUS.AI

INDUS.AI's construction intelligence solution enables real estate investors, owners, developers, and general contractors to have real-time visibility and actionable insights into all activities, productivity, and risks at their construction sites. INDUS.AI seeks to make construction sites and projects safer, more efficient and completely transparent.

Autodesk, Autodesk Construction Cloud and BIM 360 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., in the USA and/or other countries.

