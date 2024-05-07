Indusface set to revolutionize security analysis with Gen AI through AppTrana's IncidentIQ Copilot

DALLAS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indusface, an application security SaaS provider trusted by 5000+ customers across 95 countries, has unveiled the IncidentIQ Copilot, a generative AI agent. It is designed to empower SOC teams, both within Indusface and among its clients, to swiftly analyze security incidents and implement mitigation measures in mere minutes.

In the face of rising cyber threats and increasing attack volume, security teams often struggle with resource constraints and timely incident analysis. This is where IncidentIQ Copilot tackles this challenge head-on, leveraging the power of Gen AI to enable advanced security analysis in minutes.

Attackers are already leveraging Gen AI to launch sophisticated attacks. With IncidentIQ Copilot, Indusface is empowering security teams to take the fight back to the attackers. With IncidentIQ Copilot, they will be able to analyze, identify root causes, and implement mitigation actions within minutes.

SOC teams can now answer crucial questions such as:

Which IP addresses are consistently associated with suspicious activity across all my applications?

Are there emerging threats targeting specific application groups?

Which policies trigger the most 5xx errors? Are you seeing any anomalies in the 5XX errors?

Compare the spike in traffic for site-1 between 2-4 with 2-hour timeframes over the last week. Is it unusually high?

Why did I see a sudden spike of requests for API server 'common-foundation' in the last 1 hour? Does it co-relate to any increase in attacks or requests to application 'site-20'?

Speaking about this, Ashish Tandon, Founder and CEO, Indusface, said, "With the acute shortage of security talent and limited budgets, our customers have consistently relied on our managed services teams for incident analysis and response. IncidentIQ Copilot unlocks new possibilities, helping customers avoid burnout and stay ahead of evolving threats like LLM injections, DDoS, bot, and complex API attacks."

AppTrana is rated 4.9, the highest, for support in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Cloud WAAP report. This launch will further improve the already world-class managed services and support provided by Indusface.

Some of the reviews that call out excellent support on Gartner Peer Insights include:

"During critical incidents, all level of support was made available within no time"— VP of IT, Insurance

"Proactive support and their ability to create custom rules to patch open vulnerabilities"— AGM – Information Security – Consumer Goods

"Complete WAAP platform with managed services that act as an extended SOC team"— Manager-IT, Banking

This feature is currently in private beta with a wider release later this year.

About Indusface:

Indusface is a leading application security SaaS company that secures critical Web, Mobile, and API applications of 5000+ global customers using its award-winning fully managed platform that integrates web application scanner, web application firewall, DDoS & BOT Mitigation, CDN, and threat intelligence engine.

Indusface, an institutionally funded firm, is the only vendor to receive 100% customer recommendation rating four years in a row and is a global customer choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Report. Indusface is also a "Great Place to Work" 2024 certified and is PCI, ISO27001, SOC 2, and GDPR certified.

