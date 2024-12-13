Indusface Sets a New Standard with Industry-First 72-Hour API Compliance Capability on SwyftComply

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indusface, a leading application security SaaS company trusted by over 5000 customers across 95 countries, has launched an industry-first 72-Hour API Compliance Capability on its popular SwyftComply framework.

This groundbreaking feature enables organizations to discover public-facing API endpoints, identify vulnerabilities, protect them using advanced security models, and patch them, achieving audit-ready compliance within just 72 hours.

This latest offering empowers organizations to secure APIs and achieve audit-ready compliance within 72 hours, expanding upon the proven capabilities of SwyftComply for Websites. A majority of Indusface's customers have already adopted SwyftComply in compliance workflows.

With APIs at the core of digital ecosystems, their vulnerabilities pose significant security and compliance risks. Unpatched API flaws are a leading cause of failed audits for standards like GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001, with average fines of €2 million per GDPR violation alone. SwyftComply for APIs simplifies the process of API discovery, vulnerability management, and compliance reporting, enabling organizations to protect their digital assets and meet regulatory requirements efficiently.

"Our customers have downloaded ~1000 clean vulnerability reports for websites in the last 6 months for reasons including accreditation, vendor audits and customer contract requirements. The other benefit that they have received from this process is bullet-proof security as these policies blocked 5 million+ attacks since April this year," said Ashish Tandon, Founder & CEO, Indusface. "With SwyftComply for APIs, we will deliver a proven, streamlined framework to address API vulnerabilities, ensure compliance, and pass audits with confidence—all in just 72 hours."

Key Features:

Comprehensive API Discovery: Automatically identify and map all public APIs.

Automatically identify and map all public APIs. Advanced Vulnerability Scanning: Perform detailed vulnerability analysis and penetration testing.

Perform detailed vulnerability analysis and penetration testing. API Protection : Protect APIs against vulnerability, DDoS and bot attacks.

: Protect APIs against vulnerability, DDoS and bot attacks. Audit-Ready Reporting: Deliver clean, compliance-focused vulnerability reports within 72 hours.

Availability:

SwyftComply for APIs is now available to all AppTrana customers. For more information, visit Indusface.com.

Upcoming Webinar:

SwyftComply for APIs will be showcased in action during the webinar, '72 Hours to Audit-Ready API Security: A Proven Framework,' on Thursday, December 19 at 3 PM IST. Register now.

About Indusface:

Indusface is a leading application security SaaS company that secures critical Web, Mobile, and API applications of 5000+ global customers using its award-winning fully managed platform that integrates web application scanner, web application firewall, DDoS & BOT Mitigation, CDN, and threat intelligence engine.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2351394/4569228/Indusface_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Indusface