Industria Power Completes Solar Microgrid for San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians

Microgrid Design & Construction by Industria Power Brings Power Resilience to SPBMI Government Center

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians (SPBMI) celebrated with a ribbon-cutting event to commemorate commissioning the SPBMI Tribal Government Complex Microgrid on June 9, 2022, in Valley Center, CA.

Ribbon cutting with (left to right) Ralph Ciarlanti III, CEO and President of Industria Power; Jim Desmond, North County San Diego Supervisor; Steven Cope, SPBMI Tribal Chairman; Vipul Gore, President & CEO of Gridscape Solutions.

SPBMI in partnership with Industria Power built and launched the microgrid. The microgrid project is an integrated renewable energy system that maintains resilient energy supplies for critical government facilities, including the San Pasqual Tribal Hall, Law Enforcement, Fire Department, Housing Services, and Education buildings that serve as community shelters.

The Tribe developed the project to support the objectives of its Energy and Resiliency Plan, including improving energy independence and resilience, achieving zero net energy consumption, reducing energy costs, and reducing the Tribe's environmental footprint.

The microgrid includes a new 156.25 kW solar parking canopy and a 240 kW/480 kWh battery energy storage system (BESS), while also integrating two smaller rooftop solar systems that previously existed at the site. With microgrid controls provided by Gridscape Solutions, the system will supply solar energy to serve San Pasqual's electricity needs during the daytime, storing excess generation for use during peak-pricing periods, and providing reserve power for resilience against utility outages including Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS).

During a grid power outage, the microgrid enters islanded mode and powers the entire site from the combination of solar production and energy stored in the batteries. San Pasqual also plans to integrate a new liquefied petroleum-fueled generator into the system in the near future, providing even greater protection against long-duration outages.

SPBMI, in 2019, engaged Prosper Sustainably to support the Tribe's development of the project. Working closely with SPBMI Environmental Director John Flores, Prosper Sustainably's Principal Consultant Joshua Simmons, together with consultants Michael Burr of Microgrid Institute and Dustin Jolley of OurEnergy, led efforts to scope the project; obtain grant funding from the U.S. Department of Energy; develop and manage competitive procurement and contracting processes; and serve as owner's representative through design, construction, and commissioning phases.

"This complex solar microgrid built for this community is a great example of self-sustainable energy in the region," said Ralph Ciarlanti III, CEO and President of Industria Power. "We want to thank our partners for their work and expertise as this project concludes. This project is 1 of 18 microgrids that we are deploying with the team at Gridscape Solutions."

San Pasqual selected Industria Power to design and build the project through its competitive RFQ process. Industria Power partnered with Gridscape Solutions, which provided advanced AI-based intelligent software, state-of-the-art design, and a modular, scalable, packaged microgrid system. Industria Power and Gridscape also will provide operations and maintenance services for the next 25 years.

"The SPBMI Microgrid system is a testament to the tribal quality of life and serves as a demonstration to many other tribal organizations in the U.S.," said Vipul Gore, President & CEO of Gridscape Solutions. "We are immensely grateful and proud to work with SPBMI staff, Industria Power, Prosper Sustainability, and other partners in this exciting project."

About Industria Power. With more than a decade of providing sustainable renewable energy solutions in California, Industria Power is a full-service commercial developer and general contractor in the C&I space. The company provides project development, design, engineering, procurement, and construction of renewable energy solutions including battery-based energy storage systems and microgrids. Successful projects in hospitality, municipalities, commercial and industrial, tribal lands, non-profits, and agriculture are represented in the company portfolio. Industria Power offers all types of financing. For more information, visit www.industriapower.com.

About Gridscape. Gridscape is a smart energy solutions company specializing in developing and deploying standards-compliant future-proof products and solutions for renewable energy microgrids and fleet EV charging systems. Gridscape's AI-based, software-driven, and 'Product Centric' approach to microgrids integrated with fleet EV charging solutions allows for lower cost of installation, drastically reduces energy costs, and provides seamless resilience against power outages. The company expects to deploy and operate over 35 microgrids in California over the next 12 months.

