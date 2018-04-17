Industrial 3D Printing Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The overall industrial 3D printing market is estimated to grow from USD 1.73 Billion in 2018 to USD 5.66 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 27.21% between 2018 and 2023.



The industrial 3D printing market is expected to grow substantially due to the factors such as the evolution of 3D printing from developing prototypes to end-use parts production, ease of developing customized products, developments in existing industrial 3D printing materials market, government investments in 3D printing projects, and improvement in manufacturing efficiency.



The industrial 3D printing market for printed electronics, and healthcare are growing at the significant rates. Industrial 3D printing is an attractive market for the tooling application as the tooling required in industries is in low volume and has complex shapes based on the usage. This makes industrial 3D printing an attractive technology for tooling.



The industrial 3D printing market for the laser metal deposition technology is expected grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Laser metal deposition technology can be used to print the parts for both repair and production purposes, which makes it suitable for use in manufacturing industries. The benefits of laser metal deposition technology such as reduction of material waste, low tooling costs, repair of parts costly to replace, reduction in lead time, and customization of parts according to the requirement are the major factors driving this market.



In 2017, North America led the industrial 3D printing market in terms of market share, based on value, followed by Europe and APAC. The US held the largest share of the North American industrial 3D printing market, followed by Canada and Mexico. The presence of major manufacturing, automotive, aerospace and defense, and healthcare industries in the US drives the industrial 3D printing market in North America. Continuous technological advancements and financial support from the government further fuel the growth of the market in this region.



The industrial 3D printing market faces challenges associated with maintaining requisite product quality and the threat of copyright infringement. Restraints that curb the market are the high cost and limited availability of materials, difficulties associated with the use of 3D printing software, and lack of standard process control. This report describes drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the industrial 3D printing market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in Industrial 3D Printing Market

4.2 Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Offering, 2018-2023

4.3 Industrial 3D Printing Market for Materials, 2017 vs 2023

4.4 Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Technology, 2017-2023

4.5 Industrial 3D Printing Market Snapshot for Industries & Processes

4.6 Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Application, 2017 vs 2023

4.7 Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Geography, 2017-2023



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Ease of Developing Customized Products

5.2.1.2 Reduction in the Manufacturing Cost and Process Downtime

5.2.1.3 Development of New Industrial 3D Printing Materials

5.2.1.4 Government Investments in 3D Printing Projects

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Availability and High Cost of Materials

5.2.2.2 Difficulties Associated With the Use of 3D Printing Software

5.2.2.3 Lack of Standard Process Control

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Applications in the Manufacturing Sector

5.2.3.2 Potential to Improve Manufacturing Processes and Enhance Supply Chain Management

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Ensuring Product Quality

5.2.4.2 Threat of Copyright Infringement

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Printers

6.3 Materials

6.3.1 Plastics

6.3.1.1 Thermoplastics

6.3.1.1.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

6.3.1.1.2 Polylatic Acid (PLA)

6.3.1.1.3 Nylon

6.3.1.1.4 Others

6.3.1.1.4.1 Polypropylene

6.3.1.1.4.2 Polycarbonate

6.3.1.1.4.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

6.3.1.2 Photopolymers

6.3.2 Metals

6.3.2.1 Steel

6.3.2.2 Aluminum

6.3.2.3 Titanium

6.3.2.4 Alloys (Inconel, Cocr)

6.3.2.5 Other Metals

6.3.2.5.1 Silver

6.3.2.5.2 Gold

6.3.2.5.3 Other Metal Powders

6.3.3 Ceramics

6.3.3.1 Glass

6.3.3.2 Silica

6.3.3.3 Quartz

6.3.3.4 Other Ceramics

6.3.4 Other Materials

6.4 Software

6.4.1 Design Software

6.4.2 Inspection Software

6.4.3 Printing Software

6.4.4 Scanning Software

6.5 Services

6.5.1 Manufacturing Services

6.5.2 Consulting Services



7 Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Tooling

7.3 Heavy Equipment & Machinery

7.4 Robotics



8 Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Process

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Binder Jetting

8.3 Direct Energy Deposition

8.4 Material Extrusion

8.5 Material Jetting

8.6 Powder Bed Fusion

8.7 Sheet Lamination

8.8 Vat Photopolymerization



9 Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Stereolithography (SLA)

9.3 Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)

9.4 Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

9.5 Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

9.6 Polyjet Printing

9.7 Inkjet Printing

9.8 Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

9.9 Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

9.10 Digital Light Processing (DLP)

9.11 Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

9.12 Other Technologies



10 Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive

10.3 Aerospace & Defense

10.4 Food & Culinary

10.5 Printed Electronics

10.6 Foundry & Forging

10.7 Healthcare

10.8 Jewelry

10.9 Other Industries



11 Industrial 3D Printing Market, By Geography



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players of Industrial 3D Printing Market

12.3 Competitive Situations & Trends

12.3.1 Agreements, Partnerships, & Collaborations

12.3.2 Product Launches & Developments

12.3.3 Expansions

12.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Stratasys Ltd.

13.3 3D Systems Corporation

13.4 Materialise NV

13.5 EOS GmbH

13.6 The Exone Company

13.7 Voxeljet AG

13.8 Arcam AB

13.9 SLM Solutions Group AG

13.10 Envisiontec GmbH

13.11 Optomec Inc.

13.12 Concept Laser GmbH

13.13 Groupe Gorg

13.14 Renishaw PLC.

13.15 ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.

13.16 Hgans AB

13.17 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

13.18 Cookson Precious Metals Limited.

13.19 Markforged, Inc.

13.20 Scuplteo



