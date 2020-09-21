Industrial 3D Printing Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 5781.9 Million by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report "Industrial 3D Printing Market by Type (Printers Materials (Plastics, Metals, Ceramics, and Other Materials), Software (Printing, Design, Inspection, and Scanning), Services) by Application (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Printed Electronics, Foundry & Forging, Food & Culinary, Jewelry, Other Industries) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published on Valuates Reports .

The Global Industrial 3D Printing market size is expected to grow from USD 1421.2 Million in 2019 to USD 5781.9 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of Industrial 3D printing Market size include aggressive Three-Dimensional Printing (3DP) R&D and the demand for prototyping applications from different vertical industries, especially healthcare, automotive, and aerospace and defense.

The report aims to provide comprehensive information on the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges). It analyses micro-markets strategically concerning the individual patterns of growth, opportunities, and contributions to the total market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE INDUSTRIAL 3D PRINTING MARKET SIZE

The growing demand for customized products is in tune fueling the Industrial 3D Printing Market size growth. 3D printing allows customized items to be produced according to individual preferences and specifications. Continuous technological improvements in established 3D printing technology reduced printing costs, and the availability of various materials makes easy manufacturing of custom-made items.

The increasing adoption by the healthcare industry is a major factor driving the Industrial 3D printing market size growth. In the healthcare sector, the industrial 3D printing process caters to the demand for customized medical devices, prostheses, and implants.

3D printing has advantages for manufacturers in prototyping, structural design of structures and end goods, simulation, and shortened market time. As a result, manufacturing costs have decreased substantially, allowing producers to sell quality goods at fair prices. This price reduction factor is expected to increase the growth of the industrial 3D printing market size.

INDUSTRIAL 3D PRINTING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on Software, Design software is expected to hold the largest market share. Design software is used to create the object's designs to be printed, particularly in vertical construction, in the automotive, aerospace, and defense industries.

North America is expected to hold the largest Industrial 3D Printing Market share based on the region during the forecast period. This dominance of the North American region is attributed to the increased use of Industrial 3D Printing technology by aerospace and defense, industrial engineering, and healthcare firms. Continuous technical upgradation and government financial support are also helping North American market growth.

Increased government initiatives, an extensive manufacturing base, and high support for research and development are the European industry's main growth drivers.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This rapid growth is due to the rapid adoption of additive manufacturing. The region also represents an evolving development center for the automotive and healthcare industries.

INDUSTRIAL 3D PRINTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE, THE PRODUCT CAN BE SPLIT INTO

Printers

Materials (Plastics, Metals, Ceramics, and Other Materials)

Software (Printing, Design, Inspection, and Scanning)

Services

MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION, SPLIT INTO

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Printed Electronics

Foundry & Forging

Food & Culinary

Jewelry

Other Industries

THE KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY

Stratasys

3D Systems

Materialise

EOS

The Exone Company

Voxeljet

Arcam

SLM Solutions Group

Envisiontec

Optomec

Concept Laser

Groupe Gorge

Renishaw

ARC Group Worldwide

Hoganas

Koninklijke DSM

Cookson Precious Metals

Markforged

Scuplteo

Others.

