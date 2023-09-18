Industrial Absorbents Market to grow by USD 1.12 billion between 2022 to 2027, 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Brady Corp., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial absorbents market size is expected to grow by USD 1.12 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising awareness about the importance of workplace safety is notably driving the industrial absorbents market. However, factors such as health hazards related to the manufacturing of industrial absorbents may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Chemicals, Oil and gas, Food processing, Healthcare, and Others), Type (Chemical, Oil-only, and Universal), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the industrial absorbents market including 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Brady Corp., Darcy Products Ltd., Decorus Europe, Ecolab Inc., Ecospill Pty Ltd., Enretech Australasia Pty Ltd., Evolution Sorbent Products, Heritage Crystal Clean Inc., Impact absorbents Inc., Interstate Products Inc., Meltblown Technologies Inc., New Pig Corp., Nu Wool Co. Inc., Oil Dri Corp. of America, Polyeco Group, Safetec, Seche Environnement SA, and TOLSA SA. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Global Industrial Absorbents Market 2023-2027

Industrial Absorbents Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Meltblown Technologies - The company offers industrial absorbents such as universal indoor industrial absorbents and oil outdoor absorbents.

Industrial Absorbents Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

The chemicals segment is significant during the forecast period. The growing demand for industrial absorbents by this segment is driven by the usage of corrosive, toxic, and flammable materials used in industrial processes in the chemicals sector. Furthermore, diatomaceous earth is a naturally occurring sedimentary rock that is highly porous and has excellent absorbent properties, which makes it ideal as an absorbent for various liquids, including oils, solvents, and chemicals. Also, chemical companies themselves produce and sell industrial absorbents as they are aware of the vital role of controlling spillages of hazardous substances. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the chemicals segment of the industrial absorbents market during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC will contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Industrial Absorbents Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial absorbents market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial absorbents market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial absorbents market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of industrial absorbents market companies

Industrial Absorbents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Brady Corp., Darcy Products Ltd., Decorus Europe, Ecolab Inc., Ecospill Pty Ltd., Enretech Australasia Pty Ltd., Evolution Sorbent Products, Heritage Crystal Clean Inc., Impact absorbents Inc., Interstate Products Inc., Meltblown Technologies Inc., New Pig Corp., Nu Wool Co. Inc., Oil Dri Corp. of America, Polyeco Group, Safetec, Seche Environnement SA, and TOLSA SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

