Industrial Acceptance Corporation Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Industrial Acceptance Corporation cybersecurity incident

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a highly-rated national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Industrial Acceptance Corporation d/b/a IAC, Inc. ("IAC") data breach. IAC learned of an incident on or about February 24, 2025.

What Happened

On or about February 24, 2025, IAC learned of suspicious activity on its computer network. An investigation found that IAC was targeted by a ransomware attack, resulting in the theft of some files from its computer network. These files may have included sensitive personal information. Up to 79,216 individuals were impacted.

Information Exposed

IAC has confirmed that the impacted data may include names, Social Security numbers, and driver's license numbers.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from IAC may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the IAC breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the IAC incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Industrial Acceptance Corporation d/b/a IAC Inc.

IAC Inc. is a family-owned finance company that provides auto loans for non-prime borrowers through over 1,000 East Coast dealerships.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Media and Partnership Inquiries: Use the contact information above to connect with our team regarding interviews, co-counsel opportunities, and referral partnerships.

Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP