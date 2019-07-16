Industrial Actuators: Worldwide Market Review 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2024 Featuring Emerson Electric, Honeywell, Eaton, Flowserve, KSB Group, KITZ, Weir Group, Pentair, Valvitalia Group, and Rotork

DUBLIN, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Actuators Market: Analysis By System, By Motion Type, End User (Oil and Gas, Chemical, Power, Water Treatment), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Actuator market has been analyzed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Industrial Actuators market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

The global market is expected to grow significantly owing to the rise in the demand for automation along with rapid industrialization growth in emerging economies. Further expanding industrial base and advancement in the technology is anticipated to propel the market growth. Rise in the investments in manufacturing, including upgrades, modifications, and expansions of existing facilities or production lines and new facilities or production lines in developing countries is driving the market.



The market is anticipated to lift on account of growing electricity demand and backed with rapid urbanization and industrial activities in developing countries. Adoption of digital factory or smart factory by implementing Industrial Internet of Thing (IIoT) technology in manufacturing facilities will give a boost to the demand of actuators.



Scope of the Report



Global Industrial Actuators Market (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Global Industrial Actuators Market (Value) - Size, Growth, Forecast

By System Type - Electrical, Mechanical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic

By Motion Type - Linear, Rotary

By End Users Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Power, Water Treatment, Others

Regional Analysis - Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Industrial Actuators Market (Value) - Size, Growth, Forecast

By System Type - Electrical, Mechanical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic

By Motion Type - Linear, Rotary

By End Users Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Power, Water Treatment, Others

Country Analysis - United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Industrial Actuators Market (Value) - Size, Growth, Forecast

By System Type - Electrical, Mechanical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic

By Motion Type - Linear, Rotary

By End Users Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Power, Water Treatment, Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Analysis - Emerson Electric Corp, Honeywell International, Eaton Corporation, Flowserve Corp, KSB Group, KITZ Corp, Weir Group, Pentair, Valvitalia Group, Rotork

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Product Overview



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Trends

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Challenges



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Product Benchmarking

6.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

6.3 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Market Share of Global Players



7. Global Industrial Actuators Market: An Analysis

7.1 Global Industrial Actuators Market Size - By Value (2014-2018)

7.2 Global Industrial Actuators Market Size - By Value (2019-2024)

7.3 Global Industrial Actuators Market Overview

7.4 Global Economic & Industrial Statistics

7.5 Global Industrial Actuators Market, By System Type (Electrical, Mechanical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic), By Value (2014-2024)

7.5.1 Global Industrial Actuators Market, By System Type Market Share, %, (Year 2018 & 2024)

7.5.2 Market Attractiveness of Global Industrial Actuators Market, By System Type

7.6 Global Industrial Actuators Market, By Motion Type (Linear, Rotary), By Value (2014-2024)

7.6.1 Global Industrial Actuators Market, By Motion Type Market Share, %, (Year 2018 & 2024)

7.6.2 Market Attractiveness of Global Industrial Actuators Market, By Motion Type

7.7 Global Industrial Actuators Market, By End User Type (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Power, Water Treatment, Others), By Value (2014-2024)

7.5.1 Global Industrial Actuators Market, By End Users Type Market Share, %, (Year 2018 & 2024)

7.5.2 Market Attractiveness of Global Industrial Actuators Market, By End Users

7.7 Global Industrial Actuators Market: By Regional Analysis

7.7.1 Global Industrial Actuators Market: By Regional Market Share (%) (Year 2018 & 2024)

7.7.2 Market Attractiveness of Global Industrial Actuators Market: By Region



8. Americas Industrial Actuators Market: An Analysis



9. Europe Industrial Actuators Market: An Analysis



10. Asia-Pacific Industrial Actuators Market: An Analysis



11. Rest of World Industrial Actuators Market: An Analysis



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Emerson Electric Corp.

12.2 Honeywell International

12.3 Eaton Corporation PLC

12.4 Flowserve Corp.

12.5 KSB Group

12.6 KITZ Corp.

12.7 Weir Group

12.8 Pentair

12.9 Valvitalia Group

12.10 Rotork



