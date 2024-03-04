Industrial Adhesives Market size to grow by USD 20.55 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing replacement of mechanical fasteners with industrial adhesives to boost market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial adhesives market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 20,557.09 million, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Market Report Coverage Details Page number 195 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.68 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Vendor Landscape - The industrial adhesives market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer industrial adhesives in the market are 3M Co., Applied Products Inc., Arkema Group, Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Beacon Adhesives Inc., Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., Hexcel Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Jowat SE, Permabond LLC, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG, Solvay SA, and Wacker Chemie AG and others.

3M Co. - The company offers industrial adhesives such as 3M Scotch-Weld Flexible Acrylic Adhesive 8600 Series, 3M Scotch-Weld Low Odor Acrylic Adhesive 8700 Series, 3M Scotch-Weld Nylon Bonder Structural Adhesive DP8910NS.

Technavio has segmented the market based on End-user (Building and woodworking, Packaging, Transportation, Pressure-sensitive products, and Others), and Technology (Water-based adhesives, Solvent-based adhesives, Hot melt adhesives, and Reactive adhesives)

The market share growth by the building and woodworking segment will be significant during the forecast period. The extensive use of industrial adhesives in various applications such as flooring, waterproofing, tiling, carpeting, insulation, wall coverings, and roofing, as well as in bonding, maintenance, renovation, and repair in residential, commercial, and civil constructions, contributes to their significance. Furthermore, the rising investments in infrastructure development and construction projects worldwide add to the growing demand for industrial adhesives. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the industrial adhesives market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the industrial adhesives market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The industrial adhesives market in the region is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand from several key countries, including China , Japan , India , and Australia . This rise in demand is due to the growing commercial and residential construction sectors in these nations, alongside significant investments in infrastructure development. Moreover, there is a significant increase in the need for it to support these construction and infrastructure projects. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027. Download a Sample Report

The increasing replacement of mechanical fasteners

Adhesives have become an integral part of many industrial applications. Increasingly complex manufacturing requirements and demand for advanced materials are making it more popular than traditional technologies. Furthermore, they are becoming a popular alternative to traditional methods such as mechanical fastening, welding, and other joining techniques. Adhesive bonding is an effective alternative to welding, offering benefits such as improved appearance, more uniform stress distribution, and improved strength performance. Therefore, the benefits are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period during the forecast period.

Continuous development of new products is a major trend in the market.

The rise in the price is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Find more insights in a sample report!

In today's industrial landscape, vehicle weight reduction has become paramount, driving automotive manufacturers to seek innovative solutions to comply with environmental standards and minimize carbon dioxide emissions. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are at the forefront of this endeavor, especially as they expand operations into developing countries, where construction activities are booming, necessitating reliable adhesion solutions for applications ranging from furniture and plaster to false ceilings and tiles.

A diverse array of bonding agents catering to a multitude of industries and applications. From the Chemical and petroleum-based products sector to the Concrete additives business, adhesives play a pivotal role in enhancing structural integrity while adhering to stringent environmental rules and regulations imposed by entities like the European Commission (EC).

Traditionally, solvent-based adhesives dominated the market, offering strong bonds but raising concerns over fuel consumption and emissions. However, the shift towards water-based adhesives has gained momentum, driven by their eco-friendly nature and compliance with market demand for sustainable solutions across the automotive, aerospace, and construction industries.

In the pursuit of weight reduction of vehicles and aircraft, it has emerged as a game-changer, replacing traditional methods like welding and rivets. This shift not only addresses fuel economy concerns but also mitigates inflation pressures stemming from rising shipment costs of raw materials.

Moreover, the high-quality adhesion offered by modern adhesives ensures the structural integrity of outer body components, critical in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and even medical devices. This versatility underscores the significance of research and value chain analysis in unlocking the full benefits of it across various applications.

However, challenges such as restraints due to lack of awareness persist, hindering widespread adoption. Overcoming these obstacles requires collaborative efforts from foreign industries and local players alike to harness the full potential of it in revolutionizing manufacturing processes across the globe, from electronics to the construction sector and beyond. Download a Sample Report

Executive Summary Landscape Sizing Historic Size Five Forces Analysis Segmentations Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

