Industrial Adhesives Market size to grow by USD 20,557.09 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing replacement of mechanical fasteners with industrial adhesives to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial adhesives market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 20,557.09 million, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Adhesives Market

Industrial adhesives market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The industrial adhesives market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer industrial adhesives in the market are 3M Co., Applied Products Inc., Arkema Group, Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Beacon Adhesives Inc., Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., Hexcel Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Jowat SE, Permabond LLC, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG, Solvay SA, and Wacker Chemie AG and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

3M Co. - The company offers industrial adhesives such as 3M Scotch-Weld Flexible Acrylic Adhesive 8600 Series, 3M Scotch-Weld Low Odor Acrylic Adhesive 8700 Series, 3M Scotch-Weld Nylon Bonder Structural Adhesive DP8910NS.

The company offers industrial adhesives such as Scotch-Weld Flexible Acrylic Adhesive 8600 Series, Scotch-Weld Low Odor Acrylic Adhesive 8700 Series, Scotch-Weld Nylon Bonder Structural Adhesive DP8910NS. Applied Products Inc. - The company offers industrial adhesives such as 100 and 200 Series Adhesive Tapes, and 9000 Series Adhesive Tapes.

The company offers industrial adhesives such as 100 and 200 Series Adhesive Tapes, and 9000 Series Adhesive Tapes. Arkema Group - The company offers industrial adhesives through its subsidiary Bostik for hygiene and personal care products, Flexible packaging, and industrial lamination.

The company offers industrial adhesives through its subsidiary Bostik for hygiene and personal care products, Flexible packaging, and industrial lamination. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Industrial Adhesives Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on End-user (Building and woodworking, Packaging, Transportation, Pressure-sensitive products, and Others), and Technology (Water-based adhesives, Solvent-based adhesives, Hot melt adhesives, and Reactive adhesives)

The market share growth by the building and woodworking segment will be significant during the forecast period. The extensive use of industrial adhesives in various applications such as flooring, waterproofing, tiling, carpeting, insulation, wall coverings, and roofing, as well as in bonding, maintenance, renovation, and repair in residential, commercial, and civil constructions, contributes to their significance. Furthermore, the rising investments in infrastructure development and construction projects worldwide add to the growing demand for industrial adhesives. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the industrial adhesives market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the industrial adhesives market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The industrial adhesives market in the region is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand from several key countries, including China , Japan , India , and Australia . This rise in demand is due to the growing commercial and residential construction sectors in these nations, alongside significant investments in infrastructure development. Moreover, there is a significant increase in the need for industrial adhesives to support these construction and infrastructure projects. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Industrial Adhesives Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing replacement of mechanical fasteners with industrial adhesives is a key factor driving market growth. Adhesives have become an integral part of many industrial applications. Increasingly complex manufacturing requirements and demand for advanced materials are making industrial adhesives more popular than traditional technologies. Furthermore, they are becoming a popular alternative to traditional methods such as mechanical fastening, welding, and other joining techniques. Adhesive bonding is an effective alternative to welding, offering benefits such as improved appearance, more uniform stress distribution, and improved strength performance. Therefore, the benefits of industrial adhesives are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Continuous development of new products is a major trend in the market. Many vendors are getting inspired by the product development of some vendors to develop innovative products to remain competitive in the market. For example, Solvay SA launched a new series of adhesives for aerospace manufacturers. The product range includes the adhesive pastes AeroPaste 1009, 1006, and 1100 and the chromate-free primer BR 179. Therefore, the increasing industrial adhesives are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant challenges

The rise in the price of industrial adhesives is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The cost of industrial adhesives is high, especially in price-sensitive markets like developing countries. These adhesives rely on petroleum and petrochemicals as their raw materials. Since oil prices can fluctuate, it directly impacts commodity prices and subsequently affects the profitability of those involved in the industry. Hence, the increasing prices is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Industrial Adhesives Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial adhesives market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial adhesives market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial adhesives market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial adhesives market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The flexible epoxy resin market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 203.55 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (paints and coatings, adhesives, composites, electrical laminate, and others), end-user (construction, electrical and electronics, military and defense, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The electronic adhesives market is estimated to grow by USD 1,931.79 million between 2022 and 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (Surface mounting, Conformal coating, Wire tacking Potting, and encapsulation), Product (Electrically conductive adhesives, Thermally conductive adhesives, UV curing adhesives, and Others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The technological advancements in adhesives is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Industrial Adhesives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20,557.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.68 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Applied Products Inc., Arkema Group, Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Beacon Adhesives Inc., Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., Hexcel Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Jowat SE, Permabond LLC, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG, Solvay SA, and Wacker Chemie AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global industrial adhesives market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global industrial adhesives market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Building and woodworking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Building and woodworking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Building and woodworking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Building and woodworking - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Building and woodworking - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Pressure-sensitive products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Pressure-sensitive products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Pressure-sensitive products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Pressure-sensitive products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Pressure-sensitive products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Water-based adhesives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Water-based adhesives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Water-based adhesives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Water-based adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Water-based adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Solvent-based adhesives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Solvent-based adhesives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Solvent-based adhesives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Solvent-based adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Solvent-based adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Hot melt adhesives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Hot melt adhesives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Hot melt adhesives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Hot melt adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Hot melt adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Reactive adhesives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Reactive adhesives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Reactive adhesives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Reactive adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Reactive adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 78: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 79: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 81: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 119: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 121: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 122: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 123: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 124: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 125: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 126: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 127: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 128: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 129: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 130: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 131: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 132: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 133: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 134: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 135: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Applied Products Inc.

Exhibit 136: Applied Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Applied Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Applied Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Arkema Group

Exhibit 139: Arkema Group - Overview



Exhibit 140: Arkema Group - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Arkema Group - Key news



Exhibit 142: Arkema Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Arkema Group - Segment focus

12.6 Avery Dennison Corp.

Exhibit 144: Avery Dennison Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Avery Dennison Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Avery Dennison Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 BASF SE

Exhibit 149: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 150: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 151: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 152: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.8 Beacon Adhesives Inc.

Exhibit 154: Beacon Adhesives Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Beacon Adhesives Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Beacon Adhesives Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Covestro AG

Exhibit 157: Covestro AG - Overview



Exhibit 158: Covestro AG - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Covestro AG - Key news



Exhibit 160: Covestro AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Covestro AG - Segment focus

12.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 162: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 165: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 H.B. Fuller Co.

Exhibit 167: H.B. Fuller Co. - Overview



Exhibit 168: H.B. Fuller Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: H.B. Fuller Co. - Key news



Exhibit 170: H.B. Fuller Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: H.B. Fuller Co. - Segment focus

12.12 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 172: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 173: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 175: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.13 Hernon Manufacturing Inc.

Exhibit 177: Hernon Manufacturing Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Hernon Manufacturing Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 179: Hernon Manufacturing Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Hexcel Corp.

Exhibit 180: Hexcel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 181: Hexcel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 182: Hexcel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 183: Hexcel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: Hexcel Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Huntsman International LLC

Exhibit 185: Huntsman International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 186: Huntsman International LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 187: Huntsman International LLC - Key news



Exhibit 188: Huntsman International LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 189: Huntsman International LLC - Segment focus

12.16 Solvay SA

Exhibit 190: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 191: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 192: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 193: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 194: Solvay SA - Segment focus

12.17 Wacker Chemie AG

Exhibit 195: Wacker Chemie AG - Overview



Exhibit 196: Wacker Chemie AG - Business segments



Exhibit 197: Wacker Chemie AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 198: Wacker Chemie AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 199: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 200: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 201: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 202: Research methodology



Exhibit 203: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 204: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 205: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio