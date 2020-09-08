Industrial Agitators Market worth $2.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Industrial Agitators Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Mounting (Top-mounted, Side-mounted, Bottom-Mounted), Model (Portable Agitators, Drum Agitators), Component (Impellers, Sealing Systems), Form, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Industrial Agitators Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2020 to USD 2.7 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The growing demand for customized agitators and the increasing need for energy efficiency, flow maximization, rapid mixing, and other advancements are the major drivers for the industrial agitators market. The rising demand for high-performance mixing devices, and growing manufacturing sector and process industries are also driving the market. On the other hand, the high maintenance cost of industrial agitators is a major restraining factor for this market.

The top-mounted agitator segment is expected to account for the largest size of the Industrial Agitator market from 2020 to 2025.

This is a result of a wide range of product offerings by the key market players in the ecosystem. Top-mounted agitators also offer considerable advantages such as ease of operation, high level of efficiency, and customization options. The ability of top-mounted industrial agitators to process heavy loads with ease and considerable energy savings is driving the market growth. Top-mounted mixers are better suited for substances that require aggressive or rapid blending. Such agitators allow for the creation of a uniform continuous downflow with no stagnant zones, as their variable rotating speed allows the spreading of a fresh stock layer, thereby preventing channeling and air into the mixture.

The liquid-liquid mixture segment of the Industrial Agitator market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing use of agitators for mixing liquids with liquids in the chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors is largely responsible for driving the growth of the liquid-liquid mixture segment. This mixing technique is also being used extensively in food & beverages, cosmetics, wastewater treatment, petrochemicals, and chemicals industries. The customized agitators used for liquid-liquid mixing are also gaining traction, as agitation devices are selected depending on the properties of the fluids to be mixed, and the type of emulsion required.

The industrial agitator market in North America is expected to account for the largest size of the Industrial Agitator market in 2020.

The increasing adoption of industrial agitators across regions is due to their advantages such as low cost of installation, ease of use, and reliability. The leading position of North America can be attributed to the high demand for industrial agitators in various industries, such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, F&B, minerals, and others. Many companies based in this region are developing industrial agitators to explore new application areas such as water and wastewater treatment and fine chemicals, among others, and address the needs of the customers from these areas. Many players in the industrial agitators market continue to focus on the North American region for revenue generation considering the region's growth opportunities in end-user industries such as chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Key players in the Industrial Agitator market include Ekato Group (Germany), SPX Flow, Inc. (US), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), Xylem Inc. (US), Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd (US), Alfa Laval Inc. (Sweden), Chemineer (US) and others.

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets