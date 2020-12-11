Industrial AI Solutions Startup MakinaRocks Joins NVIDIA Inception

MakinaRocks, a startup based in Seoul and Silicon Valley, specializes in the emerging field of industrial AI software with a primary focus on anomaly detection and intelligent control technology. The company develops AI solutions to advance the productivity, sustainability, and reliability of complex manufacturing operations and facility maintenance in the manufacturing and energy sectors.

NVIDIA Inception is a virtual accelerator program that nurtures AI startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support and technology assistance, that provides startups with fundamental tools to help them grow.

Joining Inception will allow MakinaRocks to maximize the performance of its industrial AI solutions utilizing Inception resources, including AWS credits, helping ensure a stable development environment and enhancing MakinaRocks's technological competency. Joining Inception will support the accelerated development of MakinaRocks's new AI solutions for reliable manufacturing environments and operations. Further, the program offers the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

"NVIDIA has been pioneering AI by collaborating with distinguished startups shaping the AI ecosystem. We are pleased to join the NVIDIA Inception program and be a part of its innovative startup movement. MakinaRocks will continue its journey towards Industry 4.0, leveraging our proprietary machine learning solutions with NVIDIA's support," remarked Andre Yoon, co-CEO of MakinaRocks.

About MakinaRocks

Founded in 2017, MakinaRocks is a startup specializing in industrial machine intelligence. Using proprietary technology in anomaly detection and intelligent control, MakinaRocks's solutions use sensor and numeric data to detect anomalies in equipment, increase product quality, and improve process control. Our solutions enhance the product and production processes of various industries such as semiconductors, automobiles, batteries, and energy. For more information, visit www.makinarocks.ai.

