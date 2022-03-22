Industrial Air Filtration Market Expanding at a Healthy 6.2% CAGR by 2032, & Attain a valuation of US$ 45.2 Bn by 2027, Says Future Market Insights

Industrial Air Filtration Market by Product (Dust Collectors, Mist Collectors, HEPA Filters, CCF, Baghouse Filters), Application (Cement, Food, Cereal ingredients, Metals, Power, Pharmaceuticals, Others) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

DUBAI, U.A.E, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2032, the industrial air filtration market share is likely to expand at a steady CAGR of 6.2%, reaching US$ 45.2 Billion in 2027 from US$ 6 Billion in 2021, according to a new analysis from FMI. Increasing demand for energy-efficient filtering technology has an impact on the adoption of industrial air filtration market.

Attributes Details Industrial Air Filtration Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 6.2% Industrial Air Filtration Market (2022) US$ 33.5 Bn Industrial Air Filtration Market (2027) US$ 45.2 Bn

Governments and regulatory organisations have adopted tough industry requirements to improve air quality. For example, the US Clean Air Act developed laws to decrease air pollution. In order to comply with strict air quality laws, industrial air filtration companies have been forced to employ air filtering devices.

Request a Sample to Obtain Authentic Analysis and Comprehensive Market Insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14406

The HEPA filters market is expected to develop at a 6.9% CAGR through 2027. HEPA filter manufacturers made these filters extremely effective at trapping hazardous particles like dust mites and pollen.

It has a high dirt holding capacity and filtering effectiveness, which is important in the industry. Thus, it is widely employed in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, autos, semiconductors, food and drinks, driving the industrial air filtration market statistics.

HEPA filter manufacturers' dust collectors are expected to reach USD 2.10 billion by 2027. Dust collectors assist in extending the life of the equipment and ensuring efficient operation by circulating clean air inside the workplace, lowering energy expenses.

The metals industrial air filtration market is expected to grow 6.8% by 2027. Aluminium and steel mills emit large amounts of hazardous gases and smoke. The increased risk of pneumoconiosis among grinding employees drives demand for industrial air filtration systems across the metal manufacturing industry. The use of welding fumes is expected to grow by about 7%.

"Rising welding use in manufacturing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries is driving market expansion. Growing emphasis on design flexibility, weight reduction, and modification simplicity should boost welding demand. The industrial air filtration system is in high demand due to the region's growing pharmaceutical, electricity, and food sectors. Environmental protection legislation and an increasing focus on energy-efficient filtration products are expected to boost the market."

Discover More About Report Analysis with Figures and Data Tables, Along with The Table of Contents. Feel Free To Ask An Analyst- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14406

Key Takeaways:

Government attempts to combat industrial pollution are expected to boost demand for industrial air filtration equipment in the coming years. Stringent government regulations governing industrial waste management will add fuel to the fire.

Global industry expansion has deteriorated the ecosystem over the last several years due to the unrestricted flow of industrial gases into the natural air. Job growth, particularly in low-income nations such as India and China , is extremely harmful and may pose a threat to the environment, as these sectors in the region operate under lax pollution regulations.

and , is extremely harmful and may pose a threat to the environment, as these sectors in the region operate under lax pollution regulations. Occupational safety standards and severe laws for the preservation of indoor and outdoor air quality are projected to support the rising demand for industrial air filters over the next several years.

Numerous sectors, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and many more, utilise industrial air filtering systems to provide safe working conditions for their employees.

Rapid adoption, combined with the development of new facilities, has raised the need for filtration solutions in sectors like warehouses and industrial units.

Competitive Landscape

The market's major players include Alfa Laval (Sweden), Donaldson (US), Danaher (US), Parker Hannifin (US), Eaton (Ireland), and Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Sweden) (Finland).

Danaher manufacturers' main objective is to increase investment and acquisitions. This includes biological sciences, diagnostics, dentistry and environmental & applied solutions. Life sciences offer industrial air filtration, and Pall divides its filtering business into two groups: life science and industrial. It provides both liquid and air filtration.

Donaldson is another significant player in selling filtration equipment. It has two business segments: engine and industrial. Manufacturing sophisticated industrial filtration technology for metal & mining, food processing and pharmaceutical, and cement industries.

Aldec G3 VecFLow decanter centrifuge, Alfa Laval, September 2019 . This device reduces power consumption by 30% and improves separation performance by decreasing sludge dewatering and thickening costs.

. This device reduces power consumption by 30% and improves separation performance by decreasing sludge dewatering and thickening costs. In January 2020 , Ahlstrom-Munksjö increased capacity at its Malmsey facility in Belgium . The company's Fabiano Plentily and Turin factories in Italy now produce micro glass-based media. It increased industrial filtration production capacity in Bianzhou, China . It cost USD 31 million . Camfil introduced Absolute V, an energy-efficient HEPA air filter, in February 2020 . It saves 20% energy.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing This Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14406

Key Market Segments

By Product:

Dust Collectors

Mist Collectors

HEPA Filters

CCF

Baghouse Filters

By Application:

Cement

Food

Cereal ingredients

Spices



Feed & Raw grain agricultural products



Eggshell & dust



Sugar dust



Flours



Corn starches



Others

Metals

Grinding



Sandblasting



Welding Fumes



Fine powders



Others

Power

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How is the Growth Outlook for the Industrial Air Filtration Market?

What was the Industrial Air Filtration Market Size in 2022?

What Factors lead to Industrial Air Filtration Market Expansion?

Which Region Leads the Global Industrial Air Filtration Market?

What will be the Size of the Industrial Air Filtration Market by 2027?

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14406

Top Reports Related To Industrial Automation Market Insights

Elevator and Escalator Market: The global elevator and escalator market is valued at around US$ 59.03 Bn in 2022, registering Y-o-Y growth of 6.6%. The market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% and attain a valuation of US$ 100.12 Bn by the end of 2030.

Power Generator for Military Market: Worldwide sales of power generators for military use were valued at around US$ 1.06 Bn at the end of 2021. The global power generator for military market is projected to register 3.5% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 1.44 Bn by 2030.

Facility Management Services Market: Facility Management Services Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, from US$ 42.2 billion in 2021 to US$ 76.3 billion in 2026

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-air-filtration-market

SOURCE Future Market Insights