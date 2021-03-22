Industrial Air Filtration Market to Cross $8.4 Bn by 2026; Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the industrial air filtration market which estimates the market valuation for industrial air filtration will cross US$ 8.4 billion by 2026. Increasing demand for products from cement, food, and metal industries is expected to drive industry growth.

Industrial Air Filtration Market is set to surpass USD 7 billion by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing environmental concerns and stringent regulatory norms regarding air treatment and disposal are expected to drive the air filtration industry growth. Harmful air mixed with chemicals and suspended matter needs to be filtered before it is released into the atmosphere. Moreover, operating efficient production facilities requires the use of industrial air filters for improving the air quality at lower costs thus enabling higher production volumes.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/182

Global industrial air filtration market size from baghouse filters product should surpass USD 1.425 billion by 2026. Baghouse filters are fabric filters used as a dust collector and air pollution control device which removes gas and particulates from air released from commercial process owing to its various industrial applications. Baghouse filter is used by various industries including power plant, chemical producers, food manufacturers and pharmaceutical producers which should drive the product demand.

The global industrial air filtration market from cartridge collectors is anticipated to witness growth by CAGR over 5.5% up to 2026 owing to its wide application in powdered paint and specialty chemical applications. Key aspects such as high production efficiency and longer lifespan as compared to other filters are likely to raise product market growth. Moreover, the cartridge filters are less costly as compared to other filters which are further expected to boost product demand for its application in small-scale businesses thereby propelling product market growth.

Industrial air filtration market from pharmaceutical applications should register over 6% gains by 2026 on account of increased risk of harmful health effects due to drug particulates released in the air during medicine production processes. The manufacturing of various pharmaceutical drugs involves a variety of processes, which generate dust. These processes involve spraying, mixing, blending, encapsulating, coating, etc. Furthermore, the increasing demand for drug development has significantly driven R&D spending in this sector thus demanding pharmaceutical filters.

The industrial air filtration industry consists of a large number of regional manufacturers as well as multinational corporations such as Parker Hannifin, Donaldson, Pall Corporation, Cummins, Camfill, American Air Filter Company Inc., Absolent Group, Lydall Inc, Freudenberg & Co. Kg., and BWF Group. Some of the key strategies observed in the industry include acquisitions, collaborations, and new product development. Moreover, manufacturers have focused on expanding their distribution network and gain a competitive advantage.

. Some major findings of the industrial air filtration market report include:

The industrial air filtration market from metal application is expected to dominate the market owing to rising demand for the product from the automotive and metal manufacturing industries.



The industrial air filtration market from baghouse filters is expected to grow by CAGR over 5.5% by end of 2026 owing to its wide scope in the cement and food industries.



The mist collector product market surpassed USD 1.1 billion in 2019 pertaining to its ability to remove oil mist from food and beverage processing units.



in 2019 pertaining to its ability to remove oil mist from food and beverage processing units. The product application from a pharmaceutical application is likely to surpass USD 1.3 billion by 2026 driven by necessity to control the release of particles during drug production process which can be harmful for workers.



billion by 2026 driven by necessity to control the release of particles during drug production process which can be harmful for workers. North America industrial air filtration demand is expected to be majorly driven by food processing industries in the coming years owing to rising concern for food quality and safety.



industrial air filtration demand is expected to be majorly driven by food processing industries in the coming years owing to rising concern for food quality and safety. The industrial air filtration market share is fragmented and includes manufacturers such as BWF Group, CAMFIL Group, Lydall Inc, Cummins Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Donaldson Co, Kayser, Kemper, Keller Lufttechnik, Mortelecque and Filtration Group.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/182

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industrial air filtration industry 360 degree synopsis, 2015 - 2026

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Product trends

2.1.4 Application trends

Chapter 3 Industrial Air Filtration Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 COVID-19 overview of the world economy

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material analysis

3.3.1.1 Glass

3.3.1.2 Metals

3.3.1.3 Plastic & Rubber

3.3.1.4 Foam

3.3.1.5 Activated Carbon

3.3.1.6 Composite

3.3.1.7 Others (Ceramic)

3.3.2 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.2.1 Distributors

3.3.2.2 Technology Providers

3.3.3 Vendor matrix

3.3.3.1 Fiber manufacturers

3.3.3.2 Wet-laid nonwovens

3.3.3.3 Filter media

3.3.3.4 Filtration system assembly

3.3.4 COVID-19 impact on industry value chain

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.4.1 HEPA and ULPA filters

3.4.2 Nano Fibre technology

3.5 Regulatory Landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 EU

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Asia Pacific: Strengthening of cement, metal processing, pharmaceutical and chemical industries

3.6.1.2 Stringent Regulations and Standards

3.6.1.3 Rising environmental concerns

3.6.2 Industry pitfall and challenges

3.6.2.1 High capital investment, cost involved and slower repurchase cycle

3.6.3 Europe

3.6.3.1 Growth drivers

3.6.3.1.1 High degree of energy efficiency

3.6.3.1.2 Rising environmental concerns and enforcement of strict regulations

3.6.3.2 Industry pitfall and challenges

3.6.3.2.1 Rising life-cycle costs for industrial air filtration systems

3.7 Growth potential analysis, 2019

3.8 Cost structure analysis

3.8.1 Fixed Cost

3.8.2 Working capital cost

3.8.3 Raw material

3.8.4 Utilities

3.8.5 Contingent expenses

3.9 Porter's analysis

3.9.1 Industry Rivalry

3.9.2 Supplier power

3.9.3 Buyer power

3.9.4 Threat of new entrants

3.10 Competitive landscape, 2019

3.10.1 Strategy dashboard

3.11 PESTEL analysis

3.12 Impact of COVID-19 on industrial air filtration demand, by application

3.12.1 Cement

3.12.2 Food

3.12.3 Metal

3.12.4 Power

3.12.5 Pharmaceuticals

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

industrial-air-filtration-market.jpg

Industrial Air Filtration Market size worth around $7bn by 2025

Industrial Air Filtration Market is set to surpass USD 7 billion by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.