Industrial Air Filtration Market to Cross USD 7 bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

HEPA filters have strengthened their hold over the market owing to their multifunctional benefits. HEPA filters can remove contaminated air particles of diameter 0.3 µm. Its accuracy is as much as 99.97%. These filters operate with the maximum airflow and minimal pressure drop for efficient operations. The HEPA filters are used as per the extent clean air requirement. Some of the variants available in HEPA filters are standard HEPA, panel filters, high-capacity HEPA, and high-temperature filters. The availability in multiple formats has further enhanced the versatility of HEPA filters, expanding its scope of application.

Some major findings of the industrial air filtration report include:

Strong infrastructural and industrial development will fuel the industry growth over the forecast timeline.

Increasing environmental concerns and stringent regulatory norms regarding air treatment and disposal are expected to support the market demand.

Development of innovative raw materials and fibers offering higher degree of filtration will encourage manufacturers to install industrial air filters.

Expanding healthcare and biologics market in APAC will help to foster industrial air filtration market growth.

Key market players occupying major industry share include Clarcor, Donaldson, and Camfil. SPX, AAF, Cummins Filtration, and Freudenberg Group.

Considerable R&D investment as well as mergers and acquisitions were among key growth strategies adopted by manufacturers

The unavoidable usage of numerous abrasive and hard dust particles in the raw materials required in cement will promote the segmental market growth. There has been an increase in the demand for filtration solutions in the cement industry especially during the dedusting of cement mills. Industrial air filters are required at multiple stages in the infrastructure building such as quarrying, crushing, transfer & storage, and injection of cements. High growth of infrastructure industry will boost the market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 300 pages with 150 market data tables and 107 figures & charts from the report, "Industrial Air Filtration Market Size By Product (Dust Collectors [Shaker, Pulse, Reverse], Mist Collectors, HEPA Filters, CCF, Baghouse Filters), By Form (Dry, Wet), By Application (Cement, Food [Cereal Ingredients, Spices, Feed and raw grain agricultural products, eggshell and dust, sugar dust, flours, corn starches, others], Metals [Grinding, Sandblasting, Welding Fumes, Fine Powders, Others], Power, Pharmaceuticals and Others), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/industrial-air-filtration-market

The trend for clean-label ingredients and quality certifications in Europe has led to stringent regulations in the food processing industry. Air filters are necessary which create compressed and sterile air for optimal hygiene conditions. In 2018, The European Union intervened in a food quality scandal and created a new unit to monitor the quality of manufacturing plants across the EU. This reflects the food quality standards in Europe are subject to the manufacturing technology, which will surge industrial air filtration market growth in forecast period.

The major strategy adopted by manufacturers is to acquire regional players which already have a stronghold position in the market. In August 2016, Donaldson acquired Northern Technical LLC, which is a manufacturer of gas turbine inlet air filtration systems and replacement filters. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen its footprint in the Middle East. Similarly, in 2015, Camfil Group acquired Nufilter Scandinavia AB. The company strengthened its market position in Finland with this acquisition.

