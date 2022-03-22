Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market - 34% of Growth to Originate from North America| Rising Awareness about Workplace Hygiene to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market is the rising awareness about workplace hygiene. The rising health concerns among the population are leading to increased awareness about cleanliness at the workplace and other industrial installations. The health and wellbeing of an individual are directly related to the surroundings and the places he or she may visit. Thus, the maintenance of workplaces in a clean state is highly important. Industries such as metal, paint, automobile, textile, and paper are the major end-users of industrial cleaning chemicals. These industries use cleaning chemicals to maintain the cleanliness of the manufacturing areas and eliminate hazardous chemicals produced during the manufacturing process. The increasing workplace hygiene awareness is resulting in a rise in the demand for industrial and institutional cleaning equipment and products, including industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the market.





The industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market report is segmented by End-user (commercial, institutional and governmental, and manufacturing) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Some Companies Mentioned

The industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3M Co.

Co.

Akzo Nobel NV



Albemarle Corp.



BASF SE



Clariant International Ltd.



Croda International Plc



Diversey Inc.



Eastman Chemical Co.



Henkel AG and Co. KGaA



Huntsman Corp.

Industrial And Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.49% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 19.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.00 Performing market contribution North America at 34% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Diversey Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, and Huntsman Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis:Commodity Chemicals

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.2 Market size 2021

3.3 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 23: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Institutional and governmental - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Institutional and governmental - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Institutional and governmental - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 31: ?Customer landscape?

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising awareness about workplace hygiene

8.1.2 Increasing consumption of sanitizers and disinfectants from the healthcare sector

8.1.3 Outbreak of pandemic Covid-19

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Growing adoption of chemical-free cleaning

8.2.2 Stringent regulations on cleaning chemicals

8.2.3 Health hazards caused by cleaning chemicals

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increase in demand for fragranced cleaning products

8.3.2 Growth of industrial sector

8.3.3 Emerging usage of bio-based cleaning chemicals

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: ?Landscape disruption?

Exhibit 49: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: ?Market positioning of vendors?

10.3 3M Co.

Exhibit 52: 3M Co. - Overview

Exhibit 53: 3M Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 54: 3M Co. - Key news

Exhibit 55: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 57: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview

Exhibit 58: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

10.5 Albemarle Corp.

Exhibit 61: Albemarle Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Albemarle Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 63: Albemarle Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 64: Albemarle Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 65: Albemarle Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 BASF SE

Exhibit 66: BASF SE - Overview

Exhibit 67: BASF SE - Business segments

Exhibit 68: BASF SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 69: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.7 Clariant International Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 71: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Clariant International Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 73: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Croda International Plc

Exhibit 75: Croda International Plc - Overview

Exhibit 76: Croda International Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 77: Croda International Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: Croda International Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Diversey Inc.

Exhibit 79: Diversey Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 80: Diversey Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 81: Diversey Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Eastman Chemical Co.

Exhibit 82: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview

Exhibit 83: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 84: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 85: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus

10.11 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 86: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview

Exhibit 87: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments

Exhibit 88: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.12 Huntsman Corp.

Exhibit 90: Huntsman Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 91: Huntsman Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 92: Huntsman Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 93: Huntsman Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 94: Huntsman Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$?

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 96: Research Methodology

Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

Exhibit 98: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations

