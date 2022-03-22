Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market - 34% of Growth to Originate from North America| Rising Awareness about Workplace Hygiene to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 22, 2022, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market by End-user (commercial, institutional and governmental, and manufacturing) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The stable growth in industrial activities across sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and healthcare will facilitate the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The potential growth difference for the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 19.28 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market is the rising awareness about workplace hygiene. The rising health concerns among the population are leading to increased awareness about cleanliness at the workplace and other industrial installations. The health and wellbeing of an individual are directly related to the surroundings and the places he or she may visit. Thus, the maintenance of workplaces in a clean state is highly important. Industries such as metal, paint, automobile, textile, and paper are the major end-users of industrial cleaning chemicals. These industries use cleaning chemicals to maintain the cleanliness of the manufacturing areas and eliminate hazardous chemicals produced during the manufacturing process. The increasing workplace hygiene awareness is resulting in a rise in the demand for industrial and institutional cleaning equipment and products, including industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the market.
- Market Challenges - The growing adoption of chemical-free cleaning will be a major challenge for the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market during the forecast period. Due to the adverse health impact of cleaning chemicals on the health of workers and the environment, the demand for chemical-free products for cleaning applications is increasing. Chemical-free products are generally based on a plant extract, antimicrobial, microbial, and enzyme technology. These products offer a sustainable cleaning solution to end-users by turning natural resources and ingredients into organic cleaning products, which are eco-friendly. Several companies are offering products for chemical-free cleaning. The growing adoption of chemical-free cleaning will impact the demand for cleaning chemicals. This, in turn, will impact the growth of the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market.
The industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market report is segmented by End-user (commercial, institutional and governmental, and manufacturing) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market size and actionable market insights on each segment.
Some Companies Mentioned
The industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- 3M Co.
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Albemarle Corp.
- BASF SE
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Croda International Plc
- Diversey Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Huntsman Corp.
|
Industrial And Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.49%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 19.28 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.00
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Diversey Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, and Huntsman Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
