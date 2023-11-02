Industrial and Manufacturing Contributed US$16.3 Trillion Worth of Value to the Worldwide Economy in 2022

ABI Research's latest market data report provides a detailed view of the global manufacturing landscape to present the most current state of world manufacturing markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial and manufacturing world has seen significant change over the past few years, and the impact of this can be best seen in the data. According to a new report by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, worldwide manufacturing value added (MVA) reached US$16.3 trillion in 2022. That MVA growth is slightly less than the 20% growth observed from 2020 to 2021. The 'Big 4' manufacturing nations (China, the U.S., Japan, and Germany) now contribute a higher share, accounting for 57% of the world's manufacturing value added, reflecting an increase from the previous year.

"The primary change to the largest manufacturing companies globally is the absence of electronic companies in the top 10. Petroleum refining, mining, and automotive manufacturers continue to dominate the top 10 spots. While automotive manufacturing still boasts the largest factories by size, its dominant status at the top is contested by the construction of massive semiconductor plants in the United States. TSMC's Pheonix Arizona Plant, for example, is now the third largest factory in the world at over 5.1 million square meters," says James Prestwood, Industrial and Manufacturing Markets Industry Analyst at ABI Research. Samsung and Texas Instruments are also constructing large manufacturing plants in the United States.

ABI Research has significantly increased its data coverage of the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions, with datasets for major manufacturing countries. Vietnam has the second largest manufacturing sector by employment in the APAC region, second only to China, employing more people in manufacturing than Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and South Korea combined. The country has also seen its MVA double from 2015 to 2022. The revenues of Chinese metal products manufacturers saw an excellent recovery in 2021 compared to its disastrous 2020 levels, jumping back up to US$680 billion from US$56 billion. The Japanese market has not been so fortunate, with 8 out of the top 10 largest manufacturing markets seeing revenue fall between 2020 and 2022.

The United States showed interesting trends in the petroleum and coal products manufacturing market, with MVA more than doubling from US$65 billion in 2020 to US$144 billion in 2021. However, CAPEX has not seen the same growth rate in the same period, with expenditure on machinery equipment dropping from 2020 to 2021 by US$1.3 billion. "CAPEX in other markets has similarly seen a lack of return to pre-COVID levels, with expenditure on data processing and communication services for the transport equipment and electronics markets remaining lower in 2021 than 2019," Prestwood concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's 2023 Manufacturing Market Data report. This report is part of the company's Industrial and Manufacturing Markets research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Market Data spreadsheets are composed of deep data, market share analysis, and highly segmented, service-specific forecasts to provide detailed insight into where opportunities lie.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

[email protected]

SOURCE ABI Research