Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market to increase by USD 963.04 million between 2023 to 2028, Accepta Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, American Water Chemicals Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

Technavio

08 Dec, 2023, 16:15 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial anti-scaling chemicals market size is expected to grow by USD 963.04 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.59% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising demand for antiscalants from the energy and water treatment industry is notably driving the industrial anti-scaling chemicals market. However, factors such as Regulatory issues associated with the use of industrial anti-scaling chemicals may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Oil gas and mining, Wastewater treatment, Food and beverage, Pulp and paper, and Others), Type (Polymer-based and Phosphonate-based), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the industrial anti-scaling chemicals market including  Accepta Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, American Water Chemicals Inc., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Chemtex Speciality Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., H2O Innovation Inc., Innovative Chemical Technologies Inc., Italmatch Chemicals Spa, Kemira Oyj, L K CHEMICALS, Solenis LLC, Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., Water Treatment Products Ltd., and Kurita Water Industries Ltd..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market 2024-2028
Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Accepta Ltd. - The company offers industrial anti-scaling chemicals such as Sulphamic Acid descalers and Cleaner with Filming inhibitors, Hydrochloric Acid Descaler with Film Forming Inhibitors and Indicator.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

End-user

  • The oil gas and mining segment is significant during the forecast period. The demand for effective anti-scaling chemicals in this sector has been constantly increasing as a result of scaling, which is a common and persistent challenge in oil and operations.
  • Type (Polymer-based and Phosphonate-based).

Geography 

  • APAC will contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased consumption of industrial ant-scaling chemicals in emerging economies, especially China and India drive the regional market growth.
  • North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial anti-scaling chemicals market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the industrial anti-scaling chemicals market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the industrial anti-scaling chemicals market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of industrial anti-scaling chemicals market companies

Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.59%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 963.04 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.24

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Accepta Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, American Water Chemicals Inc., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Chemtex Speciality Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., H2O Innovation Inc., Innovative Chemical Technologies Inc., Italmatch Chemicals Spa, Kemira Oyj, L K CHEMICALS, Solenis LLC, Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., Water Treatment Products Ltd., and Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

