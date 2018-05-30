NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Industrial Automation and Instrumentation



Industrial automation systems are used for controlling the manufacturing process or control process in production without continuous human intervention. Industrial instrumentation is used for measuring process variables such as temperature, fluid, and others within industrial premises.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the industrial automation and instrumentation market in India. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the transmitters, control valves, and analysers.



Technavio's report, industrial automation and instrumentation market in India 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• ABB

• Emerson Electric

• Rockwell Automation

• Schlumberger

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens



Market driver

• Shift toward lean manufacturing

Market challenge

• High upfront and upgrade costs

Market trend

• Virtualization of automation control systems

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



