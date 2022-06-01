Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% by 2025 |Driven by Simplification of Manufacturing through Automation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The competitive scenario provided in the Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Industrial Automation And Instrumentation Market In India: Product Landscape

The industrial automation and instrumentation market share growth in India by the industrial automation segment will be significant for revenue generation The industrial automation market in India is mainly driven by the business imperative to use resources efficiently, improve productivity, and optimize plant operations. Government regulations that seek to control carbon dioxide emissions by limiting power consumption and the need to minimize wastage of raw materials are also driving this market.

Vendor Analysis:

The industrial automation and instrumentation market in India is fragmented and the vendors are expanding their product portfolio to compete in the market. The industrial automation and instrumentation market report of India also offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., and Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG among others.

ABB Ltd. - The company offers different types of automation and instrumentation products such as Flame Scanners, Condition Monitoring, and others.

The company offers different types of automation and instrumentation products such as Flame Scanners, Condition Monitoring, and others.

Industrial Automation And Instrumentation Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.04 Performing market contribution India at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Industrial automation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial instrumentation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

