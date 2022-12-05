Industrial automation control market size to grow by USD 39.34 billion, Vendors to develop new products to compete in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial automation control market is fragmented and has well-established international and regional vendors. Vendors are developing new products to cater to the requirements of end-users. They are also customizing PLCs as per end-user requirements and focusing on building open software platforms to avoid interoperability issues. Such factors will help the vendors to survive the competition in the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Automation Control Market 2023-2027

The industrial automation control market size is forecasted to grow by USD 39.34 billion. The growth momentum of the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Industrial automation control market 2023-2027: Scope

The industrial automation control market report covers the following areas:

Industrial automation control market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Sensors: The sensors segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Sensors are heavily used in industrial process applications for measuring, monitoring, testing, scaling, and automation. The increasing use of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has created new growth opportunities for industrial wireless sensors. Such factors will drive the growth of the sensors segment



Drives



DCS



SCADA



PLC

End-user

Process industry



Discrete industry

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 44% of the global market's growth during the forecast period. Some of the key markets in the region are China , Japan , South Korea , and India . The growth of the market in these countries is driven by rapid industrialization and increasing investments in the power, water and wastewater treatment, and food and beverage industries.

, , , and . The growth of the market in these countries is driven by rapid industrialization and increasing investments in the power, water and wastewater treatment, and food and beverage industries.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

Industrial automation control market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Bosch Rexroth AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Electrical4U, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Industrial Automation Control, Keyence India Pvt. Ltd., NNIT AS, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TOSHIBA CORP, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Emerson Electric Co., and Honeywell International Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in the industrial automation control market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial automation control market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial automation control market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial automation control market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial automation control market vendors

Industrial Automation Control Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 184 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 39.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.63 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Bosch Rexroth AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Electrical4U, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Industrial Automation Control, Keyence India Pvt. Ltd., NNIT AS, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TOSHIBA CORP, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Emerson Electric Co., and Honeywell International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global industrial automation control market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global industrial automation control market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Drives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Drives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Drives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Drives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Drives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 DCS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on DCS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on DCS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on DCS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on DCS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 SCADA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on SCADA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on SCADA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on SCADA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on SCADA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 PLC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on PLC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on PLC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on PLC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on PLC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Process industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Process industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Process industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Process industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Process industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Discrete industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Discrete industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 120: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 123: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 125: Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 126: Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 128: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 129: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 131: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

12.6 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 133: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Endress Hauser Group Services AG

Exhibit 138: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Overview



Exhibit 139: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Key news



Exhibit 141: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Key offerings

12.8 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 146: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 147: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 149: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.10 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 156: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Keyence India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Keyence India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Keyence India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Keyence India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 164: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 165: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 167: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 169: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 174: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 175: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 177: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.16 Siemens AG

Exhibit 179: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 180: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 182: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.17 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 184: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 185: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 186: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 187: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 188: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 189: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 190: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 191: Research methodology



Exhibit 192: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 193: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 194: List of abbreviations

