Industrial Automation Device Manager Software Market Size to Grow by USD 1.29 Bn |Increased Adoption of IIoT Drives Growth| Technavio

Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Oil and Gas, Power, Chemical and petrochemical, Automotive, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increased adoption of IIoT is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the industrial automation device manager software market during the forecast period.

This study identifies the growing demand for integrated asset management services as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial automation device manager software market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the industrial automation device manager software market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The industrial automation device manager software market covers the following areas:

Industrial Automation Device Manager Software Market Sizing

Industrial Automation Device Manager Software Market Forecast

Industrial Automation Device Manager Software Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Moxa Inc.

OMRON Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Industrial Automation Device Manager Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Moxa Inc., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

