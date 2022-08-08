Industrial Automation Market In Life Sciences Industry to records USD 2.42 Bn growth -- Driven by improved quality of product and service in life sciences

Aug 08, 2022, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 2.42 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 5.78% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here
The industrial automation market in the life sciences industry is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches and involving in M&A activities to remain competitive in the market.
The market is primarily driven by the improved quality of products and services in life sciences. However, infrastructural and integration issues might hamper the growth of market players. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. are among some of the major market participants. View Sample Report Here
The industrial automation market in life sciences industry is segmented as below:
- Product
- DCS
- SCADA
- PLC
- MES
The DCS segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of technology in the life sciences industry, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
39% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US is the key market for industrial automation in life sciences industry in North America. The presence of a large patient pool is one of the key factors driving the growth of the regional market. The market growth in the region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The industrial automation market in the life sciences industry report covers the following areas:
- Industrial Automation Market Size
- Industrial Automation Market Trends
- Industrial Automation Market Analysis
Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial automation market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the industrial automation market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the industrial automation market in the life sciences industry
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial automation market vendors
Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry: Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.35%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.42 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.78
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- DCS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- SCADA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- PLC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MES - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
