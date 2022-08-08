Industrial Automation Market In Life Sciences Industry to records USD 2.42 Bn growth -- Driven by improved quality of product and service in life sciences

The market is primarily driven by the improved quality of products and services in life sciences. However, infrastructural and integration issues might hamper the growth of market players. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. are among some of the major market participants. View Sample Report Here

The industrial automation market in life sciences industry is segmented as below:

Product

DCS



SCADA



PLC



MES

The DCS segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of technology in the life sciences industry, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

39% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US is the key market for industrial automation in life sciences industry in North America. The presence of a large patient pool is one of the key factors driving the growth of the regional market. The market growth in the region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The industrial automation market in the life sciences industry report covers the following areas:

Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial automation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial automation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial automation market in the life sciences industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial automation market vendors

Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.35% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

DCS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

SCADA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PLC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MES - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

