Industrial automation market in the life sciences industry: Growth opportunities led by ABB Ltd. and Applied Materials Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the industrial automation market in the life sciences industry is forecasted to increase by USD 4,127.65 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 10.31%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing demand for healthcare services globally, improved data security, and the high quality of products and services in life sciences.

The market is segmented by product (DCSA, SCADAA, PLCA, and MES) and deployment (onsite and decentralized).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry 2023-2027

Segmentation by product (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

DCSA:

The DCSA segment grew gradually from USD 1,783.18 million between 2017 and 2021. During the forecast period, the growth of this segment will be driven by factors such as the increasing use of distributed control systems (DCS) for effective process control due to stringent regulations governing the life sciences industry. Extensive product development will also drive the growth of this segment. In addition, the advent of open-source DCS software is expected to increase the demand for DCS in small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Technavio categorizes the industrial automation market in the life sciences industry as a part of the electrical components and equipment market, which covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components, including presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., Applied Materials Inc., Aspen Technology Inc., Azbil Corp., Balluff GmbH, Danaher Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Festo SE and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., and Parker Hannifin Corp.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in the industrial automation market in the life sciences industry?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial automation market in the life sciences industry between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the industrial automation market in the life sciences industry and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial automation market in the life sciences industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the industrial automation market in the life sciences industry

Industrial Automation Market in the Life Sciences Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 179 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,127.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Italy, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Applied Materials Inc., Aspen Technology Inc., Azbil Corp., Balluff GmbH, Danaher Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Festo SE and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., and Parker Hannifin Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

