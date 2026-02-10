Industrial Automation Market is Projected to Reach US$ 326.48 Billion by 2032, Driven by Smart Manufacturing and Predictive Maintenance, According to Maximize Market Research

PUNE, India, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Industrial Automation Market size was valued at US$ 184.43 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly US$ 326.48 Billion by 2032.

Key Market Trends & Insights from the Industrial Automation Market Report

Industrial Automation Market: Technology Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis

By Component, Hardware Dominates the Market: The hardware segment captured the largest share of 50–60% in 2025, driven by increasing demand for physical components in manufacturing automation systems. Industrial robots, PLCs, HMI panels, and sensors form the backbone of automation infrastructure. Investments in robotics and advanced control systems are projected to remain robust, particularly in automotive, electronics, and energy utilities.

Software & Services Segment Gaining Rapid Traction: The industrial automation software and services market is witnessing accelerated adoption, fueled by smart manufacturing solutions, AI-driven process control, and real-time analytics platforms. This segment is expected to experience faster growth than hardware, as companies increasingly implement predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, and data-driven optimization to enhance operational efficiency.

Get Full PDF Free Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/39668/

Industrial Robotics Leads Automation Innovation: Industrial robots continue to be a core driver of automation growth. Leading manufacturers such as Fanuc, Yaskawa, ABB, and KUKA collectively held 62% of the global industrial robotics market in 2022. Collaborative robots (cobots) and AI-enabled robots are increasingly adopted in production lines for assembly, welding, and material handling. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, especially China, are driving installations with a 23% year-on-year increase in units shipped in 2022.

Automotive Industry Leads End-Use Adoption: The automotive sector is the largest end-user of industrial automation technologies due to its reliance on precision manufacturing, assembly line automation, and quality control systems. Automation adoption ensures higher productivity, reduced production errors, and operational efficiency, making the sector a primary driver of market growth.

North America Dominates Industrial Automation Market: North America leads the global industrial automation market, driven by strong adoption of advanced robotics, smart manufacturing solutions, and high exports of automation equipment. Europe and APAC follow, with IoT-driven Industry 4.0 technologies and government-backed initiatives fueling regional growth.

Emerging Trends: Predictive Maintenance and Safety Compliance: Predictive maintenance systems, AI-driven diagnostics, and industrial IoT platforms are rapidly transforming manufacturing operations by reducing unplanned downtime and enhancing equipment efficiency. Safety automation solutions are increasingly critical to prevent workplace accidents and ensure compliance with IEC and ISO functional safety standards.

Mergers, Collaborations, and Technological Consolidation: Industry consolidation is shaping the competitive landscape. Strategic partnerships and mergers among leading automation providers aim to integrate AI, IoT, and cloud-based solutions, expanding product portfolios and delivering end-to-end smart manufacturing capabilities.

Industrial Automation Market Segmentation: Industrial Robots and Smart Manufacturing Driving Industry 4.0 Growth

Industrial Automation Market is dominated by hardware, with industrial robots driving transformative efficiency across automotive, electronics, and energy sectors. Complemented by smart manufacturing solutions, predictive maintenance systems, and cloud-based automation, these advanced components power Industry 4.0 operations. From PLC and SCADA to HMI and distributed control systems, the integration of hardware, software, and services is redefining production lines, supply chain automation, and quality control, unlocking unprecedented productivity and market growth globally.

Get Insightful Data on Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, and Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures and More) - https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/39668/

By Components

Hardware

Software

By Product

Distributed Control Systems

HMI

Industrial Robots

MVS

Manufacturing Execution Systems

PLC

SCADA

By Mode of Automation

Flexible

Fixed

Integrated

By Type of Offering

Solution

Enterprise level controls

Plant Instrumentation

Services

By Deployment Mode

Cloud Based

On Premises

By Application

Assembly Line

Automation

Material Handling

Packaging

Quality Control and Inspection

Supply Chain Automation

By End Use Industry

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Energy & Power

Automotive

Machine Manufacturing

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Electronics & Semiconductors

Metals & Mining

Others

Scope of the report includes below the technologies:

Robotics & Automation Solutions

• Industrial Robots:

Articulated robots

SCARA robots

Delta robots

Collaborative robots (Cobots)

• Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) & Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

Warehouse automation

Material handling solutions

Control & Monitoring Systems

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Safety & Functional Control Systems

Sensors & Industrial Devices

Motion & Proximity Sensors

Temperature & Pressure Sensors

Flow & Level Sensors

Actuators & Field Instruments

Industrial Software & Analytics

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Digital Twins & Simulation Platforms

Predictive Maintenance Software

Industrial IoT Platforms

Human-Machine Interfaces (HMIs)

Operator Dashboards & Visualization Tools

Augmented Reality (AR) & Remote Monitoring Interfaces

Some of the emerging technologies and solutions in the Industrial Automation Market

AI-Powered Robotics Platforms

Next-Generation PLCs & Edge Controllers

Collaborative Robot Suites

Industrial Digital Twin Platforms

Energy-Efficient Automation Solutions

Integrated HMI & AR Solutions

Smart Sensor & IoT Connectivity Suites

Cybersecurity Solutions for OT Networks

Industrial Automation Leaders Propel Industry 4.0 with AI Robotics and Smart Manufacturing Innovations

In 2025, FANUC (Japan) partnered with NVIDIA to develop AI-powered industrial robots, enhancing autonomous smart factory automation. In April 2024, Yaskawa Electric Corporation launched a new EMEA robotics and welding facility, boosting smart manufacturing adoption. In 2025, Toshiba Corporation advanced smart manufacturing innovations, driving strategic industrial automation growth. In 2025, Yokogawa Electric Corporation collaborated with Shell to integrate AI robotics and machine vision for autonomous plant operations.

Regional Insights: How North America, Europe, and APAC Are Driving Industry 4.0 with AI Robotics and Smart Manufacturing

North America Leads Innovation: North America dominates with US$ 12.7 Billion in automation exports, leveraging AI-driven industrial robots, predictive maintenance, and smart manufacturing solutions to power Industry 4.0 transformation across multiple sectors.

Europe Drives Industry 4.0: Europe ranks second, led by Germany's 36% share of robot installations, combining IoT-enabled automation, predictive maintenance, and AI-driven industrial robots to accelerate efficiency and smart factory digitalisation.

APAC Emerges as Growth Hub: Asia-Pacific rapidly expands automation adoption, deploying industrial robots and cloud-based smart manufacturing, with government initiatives and manufacturing innovation fueling Industry 4.0 transformation in automotive and electronics sectors.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Research Report (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More) - https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/39668/

Industrial Automation Market, Key Players:

1. FANUC (Japan)

2. Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

3. Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

4. Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

5. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

6. Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

7. Omron Corporation (Japan)

8. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

9. Keyence Corporation (Japan)

10. Accurate Industrial Controls Pvt. Ltd. (India)

11. Honeywell International Inc (US)

12. Emerson Electric Co. (US)

13. General Electric Company (US)

14. Rockwell Automation, Inc (US)

15. Danaher Corporation (US)

16. NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP (US)

17. Roper Technologies, Inc (US)

18. Voith GmbH (Germany)

19. Siemens AG (Germany)

20. Kuka AG (Germany)

21. Bosch Rexroth Corporation (Germany)

22. Phoenix Contact (Germany)

23. MARCO Limited (UK)

24. Schneider Electric SE (France)

25. Endress+Hauser (Switzerland)

26. ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

27. Danfoss A/S (Denmark)

28. Tegan Innovations (Ireland)

Explore the Full Market Report - https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/industrial-automation-market/39668/

FAQs:

1. What is driving the growth of the Industrial Automation Market to US$ 326.48 Billion by 2032?

Ans: Industrial Automation Market is driven by AI-driven industrial robots, smart manufacturing solutions, predictive maintenance, and Industry 4.0 adoption across automotive, electronics, energy, and manufacturing sectors.

2. Which regions dominate the Industrial Automation Market and why?

Ans: North America leads with US$ 12.7 Billion in exports, Europe ranks second led by Germany's 36% robot share, and APAC grows rapidly via government-backed automation initiatives and cloud-based smart manufacturing.

3. Who are the key players shaping the Industrial Automation Market?

Ans: Key players include FANUC, Yaskawa, Toshiba, Yokogawa, ABB, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, and Honeywell, advancing AI robotics, collaborative robots, and predictive maintenance for Industry 4.0 transformation.

Analyst Perspective:

From an analyst perspective, the Industrial Automation sector is poised for significant growth, driven by rapid adoption of AI-powered robotics, smart manufacturing, and predictive maintenance across North America, Europe, and APAC. Competitors like FANUC, Yaskawa, ABB, and Siemens are investing in collaborations, technology upgrades, and cloud-based solutions, while emerging dynamics in IoT, digital twins, and Industry 4.0 strategies highlight strong potential for operational efficiency, regional adoption, and long-term strategic returns.

Related Reports:

Global Fiber Optic Sensor Market - https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-fiber-optic-sensor-market/54975/

Industrial Machinery Market - https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/industrial-machinery-market/221351/

Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market - https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/industrial-vacuum-cleaner-market/187619/

Global Industrial Automation Oil & Gas Market - https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/industrial-automation-oil-gas-market/152501/

Global Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market - https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-industrial-automation-and-control-systems-market/106619/

Domain Focus – Automation & Process Control for Industrial Automation Market:

We serve a diverse portfolio of clients, including automotive, electronics, energy, chemicals, and manufacturing industries, enabling data-driven decision-making. By analyzing regional adoption trends, competitive dynamics, and technology upgrades, Maximize Market Research empowers stakeholders to optimize operational efficiency, identify investment opportunities, and implement forward-looking strategies in the rapidly evolving industrial automation landscape.

About Maximize Market Research -

Maximize Market Research is a leading market research and business consulting firm providing insights across the global Industrial Automation Market. Our research delivers actionable intelligence on Automation & Process Control, helping businesses understand emerging technologies, Industry 4.0 adoption, and strategic growth opportunities across robotics, smart manufacturing, and predictive maintenance sectors.

Infographic: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888848/Industrial_Automation_Market_Infographic.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2457992/Maximize_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Lumawant Godage

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

+91 96073 65656

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/

LinkedIn.com: https://www.linkedin.com/company/maxmize-market-research-pvt-ltd/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maximizemarketresearch/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maximizemarketresearch/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/MMRAnalytics

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888848/Industrial_Automation_Market_Infographic.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2457992/5776615/Maximize_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.