Industrial Automation Market outlooks 2027|Market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021), Market size of the forecast period (2023-2027), Growth rate | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial automation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.16% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 83.68 billion, according to Technavio – Download the Sample Report

Industrial Automation Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Automation Market

Vendors : 15+, Including ABB Ltd., Azbil Corp., Danfoss AS, Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, FANUC Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, OmniVision, OMRON Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE and Co. KG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (SCDA, PLC, DCS, Drives, and Sensors), End-user (Process industry and Discrete industry), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the industrial automation market, request a sample report

Industrial automation market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - ABB Ltd., Azbil Corp., Danfoss AS, Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, FANUC Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, OmniVision, OMRON Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE and Co. KG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Industrial Automation Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Changing market dynamics is a key factor driving the market growth. Manufacturers are facing the impact of fluctuating demand and increasing operational expenditure (OPEX) as market dynamics shift in leading processes and discrete industries. For example, factors like changing oil and gas prices, metal price fluctuations in the global market, the Russia-Ukraine war, a slowdown in the global automotive industry, and a shortage of skilled workforce have directly affected manufacturing companies' overall OPEX and profitability.

Furthermore, this sudden and unprecedented change in market dynamics poses significant challenges to manufacturing processes, highlighting the need for manufacturers to implement effective safety mechanisms to reduce critical risks. Therefore, the changing market dynamics are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Value chain integration by automation solution providers is a major trend in the market. In 2019, the automation software segment experienced more rapid growth compared to the automation hardware segment in the global industrial automation market. This trend can be attributed to the decreasing reliance on hardware and the increasing acceptance of software applications, leading to higher demand for automation software.

Consequently, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) specializing in automation software and industrial control systems are seeking to expand their market presence by acquiring system integrators. Additionally, some vendors are concentrating on individual automation products, such as digitalization, to leverage the growing demand for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies. Thus, the value chain integration is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Technical issues are a significant challenge to the growth of the industrial automation market. The advancement of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) or Industry 4.0 in the automation realm has brought about significant design challenges at the control level. While IIoT offers various advantages, such as real-time communication, enhanced reliability, increased overall efficiency in industrial automation, and smart maintenance through distributed intelligence systems in manufacturing and factory automation, it also presents certain challenges.

Manufacturers and system integrators encounter design challenges in factory automation, particularly at the control level. Although each level in Industry 4.0 has its specific design challenges, those related to control-level designing are extremely complex. Thus, the technical challenges are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The industrial automation market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Industrial Automation Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial automation market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial automation market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial automation market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial automation market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The air quality monitor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.99% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,998.11 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (indoor, outdoor, and wearable), end-user (government, commercial and residential, energy and pharmaceuticals, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing need to monitor indoor air quality in residential and commercial sectors is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The hyperspectral remote sensing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 85.6 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (VNIR, SWIR, and thermal IWIR), application (agriculture and forestry, geology and mineral exploration, ecology, and disaster management), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing adoption of UAVs is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Industrial Automation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 83.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.65 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Azbil Corp., Danfoss AS, Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, FANUC Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, OmniVision, OMRON Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE and Co. KG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

