Industrial Automation Market poised to attain US$ 51 Bn by 2026 at 7.0% CAGR by 2032, Says FMI

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Industrial Automation Market is expected to have a significant CAGR of 7% during the forecast period to reach a valuation of US$ 51 Bn by 2026, up from US$ 36 Bn in 2021.

The efficient flow of information across multiple units in an industry allows for the most efficient conversion of raw materials to completed goods, emphasizing the importance of the connected enterprise system, which is a primary driver for the industrial automation market.

Attributes Details Industrial Automation Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 7% Industrial Automation Market (2026) US$ 51 Bn Industrial Automation Market Attraction Demand for real-time analysis of data to underpin growth of the market.

The industrial automation market growth can be attributed to rising demand for real-time data analysis across geographies and increased adoption of cutting-edge technology across end-use industries to improve performance.

The significance of predictive maintenance and asset management solutions, which provide users with better visibility into their equipment condition, is accelerating the demand for industrial automation solutions.

The efficient flow of information across different units in an industry allows for the most efficient conversion of raw materials to finished goods, highlighting the significance of the connected enterprise system, which augurs well for industrial automation market future trends.

Industrial automation solutions adoption trends are likely to be favoured by governments across the world as they are focusing on the development of process and distinct industries by launching a variety of initiatives and plans backed by investments to boost productivity.

Manufacturers can gain real-time access to plant floor data enabled by industrial computing and automation technologies, which helps them centralize business data and multi-plant operations, thereby surging the sales of the industrial automation solutions.

As per the industrial automation market study, the industrial automation market size is estimated to be about US$ 51 Bn by 2026.

Key Takeaways:

By sensor, inductive sensors are expected to dominate the market due to automatic welding system and their capabilities such as high mounting flexibility robust metallic detection.

By servo, servo motors are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as market participants launch new servo motors for automation systems.

AC motors are expected to see widespread adoption by motor type due to their low maintenance and low cost.

By industry, the discrete automation industry is likely to lead the market as the sub-segment, automotive and heavy manufacturing industries, is likely to drive the demand for automation solutions.

By component, the software segment is expected to have a significant market share during the forecast period since it seamlessly allows businesses to streamline their manufacturing processes.

By hardware, Robots are expected to grow at a rapid pace due to technological advancements and the emergence of Industry 4.0, with market players introducing advanced robots for automation purposes.

The Middle East and Africa market for PAM and adoption of industrial automation solutions are expected to grow at the fastest rate, as PAM improves decision-making and turnaround time by tracking manufacturing defects.

"The Asia Pacific region controls most of the global industrial automation market. The market is expanding positively and is expected to continue doing so on account of smart manufacturing and automation, and integration with the current manufacturing environment. Furthermore, the growing number of application areas, as well as the strong presence of industrial automation services companies and the developing economies of Asian countries, all contribute to the market's growth." says an FMI researcher.

Competitive Landscape:

The industrial automation market appears to be highly competitive. Several well-established machine automation technologies providers form a solid competitive landscape.

These market participants attempt to maintain their positions by investing in collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, product/technology launches, and expansion.

These strategies assist market participants in gaining a more significant industrial automation market share and meeting their expansion plans. They are primarily concerned with new technology advancements in industrial automation.

The market would be subjected to constant innovations and developments, intensifying competition among top industrial automation system integrators.

Recent Developments in the Industrial Automation Market include:

Siemens AG and SAP SE have expanded their collaboration to deliver a new service and asset lifecycle management solution. The collaboration aims to connect plant floor operations, remote condition monitoring and Siemens industrial automation products development via digital twins with original equipment manufacturers to facilitate collaboration across the asset lifecycle.

Plex Systems, a provider of smart manufacturing solutions, was purchased by Rockwell Automation Inc. for USD 2.2 billion . Plex Systems' cloud-native smart manufacturing platform will be used to broaden industrial cloud offerings.

Key Segments

By Deployment:

Industrial Robots

Machine Vision System

Process Analyzer

Field Instruments

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Industrial PC

Industrial Sensors

Industrial 3D Printing

Vibration Monitoring

By Component:

Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Industrial Safety

Plant Asset Management (PAM)

By End-use Industry:

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices

Food & Beverages

Energy & Power

Automotive

Machine Manufacturing

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Electronics & Semiconductors

Metals & Mining

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the Growth Outlook for the Industrial Automation Market?

How much will be the Size of the Global Industrial Automation Market?

What is the Historical Growth Analysis of the Industrial Automation Market?

Which is the Leading Industrial Automation Market?

Which is the Leading Segment of the Industrial Automation Market?

