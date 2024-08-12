Industrial Automation Market to Reach USD 277.35 Billion Globally by 2030, at a growth rate of 8.5 percent

Maximize Market Research has published a detailed analytical report on the Industrial Automation Market

PUNE, India, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Automation Market is projected to grow from 156.68 Billion in 2023 to USD 277.35 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by Maximize Market Research.

As Industry 4.0 advances, it sets the stage for a new manufacturing era where agility and technological integration are essential for success. Industry 4.0 is transforming the Industrial Automation Market. AI, cloud-native apps, and edge computing are driving industrial automation growth, with increased demand for engineers and advanced solutions. This shift accelerates the move from basic mechanization to advanced, interconnected systems, delivering exceptional efficiency and innovation. Adopting interoperability standards such as OPC UA and Industry 4.0 technologies, companies enable real-time decision-making and predictive maintenance, resulting in smarter and more responsive manufacturing environments. Industries that use AI, collaborative robots, and IoT technology gain a competitive edge by addressing labor shortages, meeting rising consumer demands, and optimizing budget management. These advancements drive significant growth in the Industrial Automation Market.

Industrial Automation Market Scope

Market Size in 2023 USD 156.68 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 277.35 Billion CAGR 8.5 % Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Segment Covered by Components by Solutions by Industry by Region Drivers Rising adoption of IoT and AI in industrial environments

Increasing government initiatives to promote industrial automation Restrain High Initial Costs

Regulatory and Compliance Challenges Opportunities Smart Factories and Industry 4.0

AI and Machine Learning Integration Report Coverage Market Share, Size, and Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Automation Technology Adoption Grows as Solution to Labor Shortages

The manufacturing industry is dealing with a severe labor shortage. According to the MMR study Report, there will be an estimated more than 2 million unfilled jobs by 2030. In response, business leaders are turning to industrial automation as a critical strategy to mitigate workforce challenges. Automation alleviates high turnover rates by taking over repetitive and dangerous tasks, allowing employees to shift into skilled roles such as machine operators and programmers. Also, the study indicates that 75% of industrial organizations recognize the need for reskilling, and only 10% feel prepared. To address this, manufacturers should adopt automation solutions that are easy to implement, enabling workers to adapt and enhance productivity amid workforce shifts.

Segment Analysis: Key Areas of Focus

The global medical device engineering market was segmented into Components, including Industrial Robots, Machine Vision System, Process Analyzer, Field Instruments, Human Machine Interface (HMI), Industrial PC, Industrial Sensors, Industrial 3D Printing, and Vibration Monitoring. Among these, the Industrial Sensors segment is expected to experience the fastest growth. Due to continuous technological advancements and the rising integration of software to improve functionality, and connectivity, in automation.

Regional Insight: Asia pacific held the largest share of the Industrial Automation Market

The Industrial Automation Market is growing rapidly, with South Korea leading in robot density at 1,012 per 10,000 employees, followed by Singapore, Japan, and Sweden. Demand for automation engineers is rising across manufacturing, oil and gas, and power generation sectors, driven by the need for advanced systems and cyber security. The mining industry is innovating with autonomous machinery for improved safety and sustainability. Government support and technological advances, such as Wi-Fi 7, are accelerating automation adoption. Effective collaboration among engineers and stakeholders is crucial for refining automation solutions and achieving production and sustainability goals.

Industrial Automation Market: Segmentation

by Components

Industrial Robots

Machine Vision System

Process Analyzer

Field Instruments

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Industrial PC

Industrial Sensors

Industrial 3D Printing

Vibration Monitoring

by Solutions

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Industrial Safety

Plant Asset Management (PAM)

by Industry

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Energy & Power

Automotive

Machine Manufacturing

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Electronics & Semiconductors

Metals & Mining

Others

Industrial Automation Market: Key Players

Industrial Automation Market Giants in Asia Pacific

FANUC ( Japan ) Yaskawa Electric Corporation ( Japan ) Toshiba Corporation ( Japan ) Yokogawa Electric Corporation ( Japan ) Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. ( Japan ) Hitachi, Ltd. ( Japan ) Omron Corporation ( Japan ) Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ( Japan ) Keyence Corporation ( Japan ) Accurate Industrial Controls Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

Industrial Automation Market Major Key Players in Europe

Voith GmbH ( Germany ) Siemens AG ( Germany ) Kuka AG ( Germany ) Bosch Rexroth Corporation ( Germany ) Phoenix Contact ( Germany ) MARCO Limited (UK) Schneider Electric SE ( France ) Endress+Hauser ( Switzerland ) ABB Ltd. ( Switzerland ) Danfoss A/S ( Denmark ) Tegan Innovations ( Ireland )

Industrial Automation Market Key Companies in North America

Honeywell International Inc (US) Emerson Electric Co. (US) General Electric Company (US) Rockwell Automation, Inc (US) Danaher Corporation (US) National Instruments Corp (US) Roper Technologies, Inc (US)

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative as well as qualitative analysis of the Industrial Automation market. It Includes segment analysis, current trends, Market Dynamics, challenges, and estimations of the Industrial Automation industry from 2024 to 2030.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the influence of buyers and suppliers, helping stakeholders make profitable decisions and enhancing supplier-buyer relationships.

In-depth analysis of the Industrial Automation market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

