Industrial Automation Market to Witness USD 648.69 Mn Growth in Food Safety and Inspection Sector | APAC to Offer Maximum Growth Opportunities | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as significant cost savings in operations due to process control and growing benefits of inspecting bulk foods in-line will drive the growth of the Industrial Automation Market In Food Safety And Inspection during 2021-2025. However, volatility in prices of raw materials might hamper market growth.

Regulations pertaining to food safety are expected to offer several opportunities for players in the market. On the other hand, issues with electrical noise are huge challenges in front of the industry.

Company Profiles

The report on the industrial automation market in food safety and inspection provides complete insights on key vendors including Advantech Co. Ltd., Clarke Solutions LLC, Cognex Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Inspection Systems Pty Ltd., John Bean Technologies Corp., Mettler Toledo International Inc., Peco InspX, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the industrial automation market in food safety and inspection report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into machine vision systems, X-ray inspection systems, metal detection systems, and checkweighing systems. The market growth in the machine vision systems segment will be maximum during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Industrial Automation Market In Food Safety And Inspection Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 648.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.91 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advantech Co. Ltd., Clarke Solutions LLC, Cognex Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Inspection Systems Pty Ltd., John Bean Technologies Corp., Mettler Toledo International Inc., Peco InspX, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

