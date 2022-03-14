Industrial Automation Market Worth $306.2 Billion by 2027 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, "Industrial Automation Market by Component (Plant-level Controls, Enterprise-level Controls, Plant Instrumentation), Mode of Automation (Semi-automatic, Fully-automatic), and End User (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Materials) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research®, the industrial automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $306.2 billion by 2027.

Rising investments in the transformation of conventional manufacturing facilities by installing digitized systems are a major driving factor for the growth of the industrial automation market. Transforming conventional production facilities involves implementing automated systems for asset & workforce management and production processes. The shift towards self-reliant IoT sensors is expected to drive the growth of the industrial automation market over the forecast period as they can easily manage a network of physical objects with high efficiency. Several companies from the end-use industries are investing heavily in automation technologies to lower costs and enhance productivity. According to the International Federation of Robotics, the automotive industry had more than 100,000 robot installations in 2021, followed by the electronics industry with 88,000 new robots. These trends, coupled with the increasing awareness regarding Industry 4.0, are expected to support the growth of the industrial automation market.

Government Initiatives to Promote Industrial Development

Major robot-producing nations, including Japan, South Korea, and the U.S., have started increasing automation applications in manufacturing industries. According to the International Federation of Robotics, the Chinese government invested USD 577 million to develop intelligent systems. This intelligent system aimed to support the development of intelligent robots. In support of the new robot strategy, Japan had increased its R&D budget for 2019-2020 to USD 351 million, aiming to make the country a leading robotics innovation hub, globally. This strategy includes manufacturing and important services sector such as healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure. According to the International Federation of Robotics, South Korea's robot-related budget for 2020 was USD 126 million. Under the Intelligent Robot Development and Supply Promotion Act, South Korea is publishing the robot industry in South Korea as a core industry. Similarly, in June 2020, Germany funded the "PAiCE" program with a budget of USD 55 million to develop digital industry platforms. This robotics-oriented program provides a platform for service robotics solutions in various fields to develop a digital industry platform and collaborate with companies using a digital industry platform.

A decade back, the National Robotics Initiative (NRI) was launched in the U.S. for robotics R&D. In Aug 2020, the U.S. announced to provide more than USD 1 billion to establish 12 new research and development hubs nationwide. Also, AI institutes, along with the University of Oklahoma, University of Texas, University of Colorado, University of Illinois, University of California, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, researched how technologies can be used in precision agriculture and weather forecasting, among others.

Poland is a growing manufacturing power in Europe, as there is demand for new and innovative manufacturing technologies. To help the industries in Poland, the government launched its Industry 4.0 Platform in 2020 to spread knowledge related to Industry 4.0 processes and develop competence in the areas such as robotics and automation. The Polish government provides incentives for advanced manufacturing and industrial transformation. The Polish Government also provides grants to support industry research.

Industrial Automation Market Overview

Meticulous Research® has segmented the overall industrial automation market on the basis of component (plant instrumentation [sensors, motors & drives, relays & switches, machine vision systems (cameras, optics and LED lighting), robots (articulated robots, cartesian robots, SCARA, collaborative robots, and other robots), and other plant instrumentation components], plant-level controls [PLC, SCADA, DCS, other plant-level controls], and enterprise-level controls [PLM, ERP, MES]), mode of automation (semi-automatic, fully-automatic), and end user (oil & gas [upstream, midstream, downstream], chemicals & materials, paper & pulp, pharmaceuticals & biotech, mining & metals, food & beverage [beverages & distilleries, dairy processing, bakery & confectionery, meat, poultry, and seafood products, fruits & vegetables, oil & fats, and other food & beverage end users], power, consumer goods, automotive, machines & tools, semiconductors & electronics, aerospace & defense, and other end users), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on component, the industrial automation market is segmented into enterprise-level controls, plant instrumentation, and plant-level controls. The enterprise-level controls segment commands the largest share of the overall industrial automation market. Enterprise resource planning (ERP) and product lifecycle management (PLM) are important enterprise-level control solutions that optimize support and maintenance across the entire supply chain. They also help enterprises enhance operating efficiency through data-driven decisions to achieve a competitive position in the market.

Based on automation mode, the industrial automation market is segmented into semi-automatic and fully-automatic systems. The semi-automatic segment commands the largest share of the industrial automation market. Semi-automatic systems involve both manual interventions as well as machine-aided assemblies. These systems are the broadest part of the assembly and require a human operator both at the start and the end of the process. Semi-automatic systems require help from a human operator in tasks such as manually loading and unloading the entire system. The growing demand for fully-automated facilities is attributed to the increasing adoption of robots and automation solutions in the manufacturing sector.

Based on end user, the industrial automation market is segmented into oil & gas, automotive, food & beverage, semiconductors & electronics, chemicals & materials, consumer goods, mining & metals, power, pharmaceuticals & biotech, machines & tools, paper & pulp, aerospace & defense, and other end users. The oil & gas segment commands the largest share of the overall industrial automation market. The increasing implementation of enterprise-level controls and plant-level controls has improved business models and boosted operational efficiency. Modernization of internal processes in oil exploration & production has enabled managers and employees to better access information related to operations & maintenance, streamline production & distribution, and improve productivity. Additionally, the oil & gas industry has experienced the need for low carbon-emitting business models and operations, which can be achieved by implementing automation solutions.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific commands the largest share of the global industrial automation market, followed by Europe and North America. The high share of this region is mainly attributed to high technical awareness regarding the usage of robotics in China, Japan, and Singapore. The Asian manufacturing sector has robust production capabilities, which further fuels the demand for industrial automation solutions in Asia-Pacific. APAC countries are investing heavily in developing robotics and automation products, boosting the market's growth at a high pace.

In Asia-Pacific, China is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial automation market. China is one of the largest manufacturers of various products, including automobiles and electronics, in the Asia-Pacific region. In recent years, China has been automating across industries at a staggering rate. The push for automation is part of China's goal to become an innovation hub. Due to favorable government policies in robotic manufacturing, China is on track to be a leader in industrial automation. Compared to Japan, South Korea, and Germany, with robot density in the manufacturing industry that varies between 270 and 400 robots per 10,000 employees, China's robot density is very low, with ~20 robots. This indicates the potential for domestic penetration, which is expected to increase the production of robots.

Some of the key players operating in the global industrial automation market are ABB Group (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (France), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Fanuc (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) among others.

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd