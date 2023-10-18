Industrial Automation Services Market size to grow by USD 74.36 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing focus on predictive maintenance boosts the market - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

18 Oct, 2023, 19:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial automation services market size is expected to grow by USD 74.36 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 17.66% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (PE, maintenance and support, OS, and consulting), end-user (discrete industries and process industries), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Automation Services Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Automation Services Market 2023-2027

The increasing focus on predictive maintenance drives the market growth. There is an increasing demand for IoT-enabled devices due to the need for data collection and analysis to address challenging maintenance tasks. The main advantage of IoT-enabled devices is that the operation of the entire plant can be monitored with the help of these devices, such as e steam trap monitors and wireless acoustic transmitters. In addition, it enables industrial operators to compare the effectiveness and performance of machines using the data on available systems and machines. Hence, such factors are positively impacting the market, which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial automation services market: ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Epicor Software Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Keyence Corp., OMRON Corp., R and L Engineering Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., SARO Automation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, The EPIC Systems Group LLC, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
  • Industrial Automation Services Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 16.68% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • Value chain integration by automation solution providers is a primary trend in the market during the forecast period.
  • There has been an increasing demand for automation solutions, and as a result, the competition among established market players has gotten more intense.
  • Therefore, several market players in automation solutions are increasingly focusing on offering software solutions and after-sales services in order to stand out from the competition and expand their market presence.

Challenges 

  • The challenges in managing multiple contracts impede the market growth during the forecast period.
  • There is an increasing preference for longer service agreements for any minor device or component from a single service provider among many end-users in the industries.
  • Therefore, it is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View FREE PDF Sample 

Key Segments:

The market share of the PE segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing need to handle complex processes that may be deployed remotely is leading to the increased adoption of industrial automation control systems, such as supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and sensors in both process and discrete industries. 

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request FREE Sample Report 

Related Reports:

The marketing consulting market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 41.56 billion

The strategy consulting market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.63% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 70.08 billion

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Forging Presses Market size to increase by USD 313.13 million during 2022-2027- Technavio

Forging Presses Market size to increase by USD 313.13 million during 2022-2027- Technavio

The Forging Presses Market size is expected to grow by USD 313.13 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.28% during the forecast period. The use of...
Domain Name System Tools Market to grow by USD 1.70 billion growth between 2022 - 2027- Technavio

Domain Name System Tools Market to grow by USD 1.70 billion growth between 2022 - 2027- Technavio

The Domain Name System (DNS) Tools Market is anticipated to increase by USD 1.70 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.19% during the forecast period....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Design Automation

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.