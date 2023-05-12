Industrial automation services market to grow by USD 74.36 billion between 2022 and 2027; APAC to account for 56% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Industrial Automation Services Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The industrial automation services market size is estimated to grow by USD 74.36 billion between 2022 and 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.66% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 56% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing demand for automation software to simplify complex production processes and improve operational efficiency by manufacturers. Besides, vendors operating in the region are partnering with system integrators to provide automation services to increase their market reach. Such factors drive the growth of the industrial automation services market in APAC. For comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Automation Services Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The industrial automation services market is fragmented due to the presence of well-established international and regional vendors. Some vendors that offer products directed at the process industries are trying to increase their market presence and market share by horizontally integrating with system integrators and regional automation service providers. Several regional vendors are increasingly venturing into the global industrial automation services market. These vendors offer customized services with additional services to cater to end-user requirements. However, the increase in the number of acquisitions and growing value chain consolidation in the market made the threat of rivalry moderate in 2022. The threat of rivalry is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers industrial automation services such as ability genix industrial analytics and AI suite.

- The company offers industrial automation services such as ability genix industrial analytics and AI suite. Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers industrial automation services such as TwinCAT and TwinSafe.

- The company offers industrial automation services such as TwinCAT and TwinSafe. Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers industrial automation services such as machinery control, motor control, and variable frequency drive solutions.

- The company offers industrial automation services such as machinery control, motor control, and variable frequency drive solutions. Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers industrial automation services such as production, migration, and security services.

- The company offers industrial automation services such as production, migration, and security services. Endress Hauser Group Services AG

Epicor Software Corp.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Keyence Corp.

OMRON Corp.

R and L Engineering Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SARO Automation

Schneider Electric SE

Market Dynamics

Major Driver – The market is driven by the increasing focus on predictive maintenance. The growing need for data collection and analysis to solve complex maintenance tasks has increased the adoption of IoT-enabled devices across industries. The data generated by these devices help industrial operators to compare the efficiency and performance of machines, allowing operators to plan maintenance activities accordingly and reduce overall downtime. Such benefits have led end-users to shift their focus toward predictive maintenance as it helps in reducing the overall production downtime and increasing operational efficiency. This has created the need for automating manufacturing operations. Thus, the increasing focus on predictive maintenance is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Trend – Value chain integration by automation solution providers is identified as the key trend in the market. The rising adoption of automation solutions among process industries has increased the competition among established vendors in the market. Hence, vendors are focused on differentiating themselves by expanding their product lines. They are also offering aftersales services and software solutions. In addition, OEMs of automation software and control systems are trying to acquire system integrators to increase their geographical reach. This is because system integrators are major elements in the supply chain and have a better geographical reach. Such factors are expected to positively influence the market growth over the forecast period.

Major Challenge – The challenges in managing multiple contracts will hinder the growth of the market. Most end-users prefer longer service contracts regarding any minor component or device from a single service provider. Different automation systems and instrumentation products installed in plant premises will be procured from different vendors. Thus, automation hardware and software will have different servicing and maintenance manuals. Besides, automation software is focused on developing domain-specific engineering approaches, which usually overlook the operation and maintenance aspects. This increases the servicing complexity for automation service providers. Such challenges restrict the growth of the market in focus.

Company Profiles

The industrial automation services market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Epicor Software Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Keyence Corp., OMRON Corp., R and L Engineering Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., SARO Automation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, The EPIC Systems Group LLC, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into PE, maintenance and support, OS, and consulting.

By End-user, the market is classified into discrete industries and process industries.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

The market growth in the PE services segment will be significant over the forecast period. Increased investments in both process and discrete industries to expand and build new industrial plants to remain competitive have increased the demand for automation solutions, including PE and installation services. The growing penetration of advanced technologies and the rapid adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), smart sensors, modern industrial plants, and manufacturing facilities will drive the growth of the segment.

Industrial Automation Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 74.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.68 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Epicor Software Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Keyence Corp., OMRON Corp., R and L Engineering Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., SARO Automation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, The EPIC Systems Group LLC, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

