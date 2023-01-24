Industrial automation software market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global industrial automation software market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,249.42 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Automation Software Market 2023-2027

Industrial automation software market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Industrial automation software market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Industrial automation software market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (SCADA software, MES, DCS software, HMI software, and PLC software), end-user (process industry and discrete industry), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the SCADA segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the rise in smart grid technology in the power industry, the rise in smart wastewater treatment technology, and the need to reduce energy losses in metal, mining, and mineral processing industries.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global industrial automation software market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global industrial automation software market.

APAC will account for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing focus on the adoption of technologies such as the IoT, automation systems, edge computing, and the availability of smart sensors that can be integrated with automation software are driving the growth of the industrial automation software market in APAC.

Download a Sample Report

Industrial automation software market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The emergence of automation software solutions on the cloud is identified as one of the major growth drivers in the market.

The demand for cloud-based automation software solutions is increasing in the market.

Cloud-based solutions help industrial operators to reduce costs, enhance functionality, and achieve greater flexibility.

Cloud-based automation software eliminates the costs associated with hardware and IT infrastructure.

The cloud-based architecture allows users to view data on devices such as tablets and smartphones. These devices can also be used as portable HMIs to monitor remote machines and enable field technicians to access and control various processes.

Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of cloud-based industrial automation solutions among end-users, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Leading trends influencing the market

The integration of PLM and ERP in industrial automation software is identified as a key trend in the market.

Integrating PLM and ERP with industrial automation software helps manufacturers to develop and launch profitable products in discrete industries.

It optimizes process and product design, reduces the production cost and cycle time, and increases the capacity to manufacture high-quality, innovative products. This enables end-users to quickly adapt to changing market demands.

This tri-system integration has become a standard practice among end-users for syncing the system of records, orders, and inventory data with the factory floor to meet the actual production requirements for better planning.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Cybersecurity threats are identified as key challenges in the market.

Although the adoption of industrial automation software and connected devices improve operational efficiency, it increases the risk of cyber threats.

Instances of cyberattacks in the manufacturing sector can lead to operational downtime, manipulation of the product development procedure, and theft of sensitive information.

With the increasing number of product patents and the high volume of confidential data, it is becoming imperative for industrial operators to increase the security level in automation software and solutions, upgrades, and security suits.

This is increasing the CAPEX for industrial operators, which is expected to negatively affect the growth of the market in focus.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this industrial automation software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial automation software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial automation software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial automation software market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial automation software market vendors

Industrial Automation Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 183 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,249.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Baosteel Group Corp., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Parsec Automation Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TOSHIBA CORP, Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Oracle Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

