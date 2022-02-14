Industrial Bakery Ovens Market to Record a CAGR of 2.99% by 2025 | Technavio

The report also covers the following areas:

The industrial bakery ovens market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Factors such as rise in demand for high-quality bakery products, increasing expansion of bakery processing plants, and manufacturing bakery ovens in compliance with industry standards will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high energy consumption of industrial bakery ovens will hamper the market growth.

Industrial Bakery Ovens Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

By product, the industrial bakery ovens market has been segmented into tunnel ovens and others. The tunnel ovens segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Tunnel ovens have perforated-pipe gas burners that are distributed along the length of the oven. They have long conveyors that carry dough pieces throughout the length of the oven. These ovens enable even distribution of heat throughout the baking process and have the flexibility of using fuel or electricity for operation. High lifetime makes industrial bakery tunnel ovens an effective investment. This could act as a key driver for increasing the demand for industrial bakery tunnel ovens during the forecast period.

By geography, the industrial bakery ovens market has been segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America. APAC is expected to have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Industrial Bakery Ovens Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the industrial bakery ovens market include Aasted ApS, Ali Group Srl, Buhler AG, C.H. Babb Co. Inc., CS aerotherm Pvt. Ltd., J4 sro, MECATHERM SAS, Schenck Process Holding GmbH, The Lanly Co., and The Middleby Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Aasted ApS - The company offers a wide range of industrial bakery ovens such as Conny convection oven, Conny direct as fired oven, among others.

The company offers a wide range of industrial bakery ovens such as Conny convection oven, Conny direct as fired oven, among others. Ali Group Srl - The company offers industrial bakery ovens through its subsidiary Belshaw Adamatic.

The company offers industrial bakery ovens through its subsidiary Belshaw Adamatic. Buhler AG - The company offers industrial bakery ovens, namely Meincke Turbu 4.0 indirect fired convection oven.

Industrial Bakery Ovens Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial bakery ovens market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial bakery ovens market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial bakery ovens market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial bakery ovens market vendors

Industrial Bakery Ovens Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.99% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 267.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.44 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Italy, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aasted ApS, Ali Group Srl, Buhler AG, C.H. Babb Co. Inc., CS aerotherm Pvt. Ltd., J4 sro, MECATHERM SAS, Schenck Process Holding GmbH, The Lanly Co., and The Middleby Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Tunnel ovens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aasted ApS

Ali Group Srl

Buhler AG

C.H. Babb Co. Inc.

CS aerotherm Pvt. Ltd.

J4 sro

MECATHERM SAS

Schenck Process Holding GmbH

The Lanly Co.

The Middleby Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

