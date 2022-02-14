Industrial Bakery Ovens Market to Record a CAGR of 2.99% by 2025 | Technavio

Feb 14, 2022, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial bakery ovens market size is set to grow by USD 267.98 mn from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.99%.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Industrial Bakery Ovens Market size
- Industrial Bakery Ovens Market trends
- Industrial Bakery Ovens Market industry analysis
The industrial bakery ovens market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Factors such as rise in demand for high-quality bakery products, increasing expansion of bakery processing plants, and manufacturing bakery ovens in compliance with industry standards will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high energy consumption of industrial bakery ovens will hamper the market growth.
Industrial Bakery Ovens Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
By product, the industrial bakery ovens market has been segmented into tunnel ovens and others. The tunnel ovens segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Tunnel ovens have perforated-pipe gas burners that are distributed along the length of the oven. They have long conveyors that carry dough pieces throughout the length of the oven. These ovens enable even distribution of heat throughout the baking process and have the flexibility of using fuel or electricity for operation. High lifetime makes industrial bakery tunnel ovens an effective investment. This could act as a key driver for increasing the demand for industrial bakery tunnel ovens during the forecast period.
By geography, the industrial bakery ovens market has been segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America. APAC is expected to have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.
Industrial Bakery Ovens Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the industrial bakery ovens market include Aasted ApS, Ali Group Srl, Buhler AG, C.H. Babb Co. Inc., CS aerotherm Pvt. Ltd., J4 sro, MECATHERM SAS, Schenck Process Holding GmbH, The Lanly Co., and The Middleby Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Aasted ApS - The company offers a wide range of industrial bakery ovens such as Conny convection oven, Conny direct as fired oven, among others.
- Ali Group Srl - The company offers industrial bakery ovens through its subsidiary Belshaw Adamatic.
- Buhler AG - The company offers industrial bakery ovens, namely Meincke Turbu 4.0 indirect fired convection oven.
Industrial Bakery Ovens Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial bakery ovens market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the industrial bakery ovens market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the industrial bakery ovens market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial bakery ovens market vendors
Industrial Bakery Ovens Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.99%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 267.98 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.44
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Italy, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aasted ApS, Ali Group Srl, Buhler AG, C.H. Babb Co. Inc., CS aerotherm Pvt. Ltd., J4 sro, MECATHERM SAS, Schenck Process Holding GmbH, The Lanly Co., and The Middleby Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Tunnel ovens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aasted ApS
- Ali Group Srl
- Buhler AG
- C.H. Babb Co. Inc.
- CS aerotherm Pvt. Ltd.
- J4 sro
- MECATHERM SAS
- Schenck Process Holding GmbH
- The Lanly Co.
- The Middleby Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
SOURCE Technavio
