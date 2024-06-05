Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 3.95 billion from 2024-2028, Rise in demand for frozen bakery products to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial bakery processing equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.95 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 7.56% during the forecast period.

For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global industrial bakery processing equipment market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Bakery processing industry and Foodservice industry), Product (Ovens and proofers, Mixers and blenders, Sheeters and molders, Dividers and rounders, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Ali Group S.r.l. a Socio Unico, Allied Bakery Equipment and Machine Co. Inc., ANKO Food Machine Co. Ltd., Buhler AG, Colom Bakery Equipment SL, Erika record LLC, FRITSCH Bakery Technologies GmbH and Co. KG, GEA Group AG, Gemini Bakery Equipment Co., Global Bakery Solutions Ltd., Heat and Control Inc., Industrial Bakery Line Srl, John Bean Technologies Corp., Koenig Maschinen GmbH, Markel Corp., Peerless Food Equipment, Rademaker BV, Schenck Process Holding GmbH, The Middleby Corp., and Wilkinson Baking Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Vendors in the industrial bakery processing equipment market are enhancing their competitive positions through product innovation and strategic collaborations. These partnerships and acquisitions grant access to new clients and advanced production techniques, contributing to market expansion and product improvement.

Major players are introducing technologically advanced equipment to maintain a competitive edge. The market is expected to grow significantly due to increased industry collaborations during the forecast period.

The Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for baked goods worldwide. Artificial intelligence and automation are trending technologies in this sector, with many manufacturers integrating these systems to improve productivity and reduce labor costs.

Producers are focusing on sustainability, with some investing in energy-efficient ovens and biodegradable packaging materials. Additionally, the market is seeing an uptick in the production of gluten-free and organic baked goods, requiring specialized equipment to meet these demands. Overall, the Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment market is evolving to meet the changing needs of consumers and businesses alike.

Market Challenges

The industrial bakery processing equipment market faces a significant challenge due to the high energy consumption in the industry. Bakery operations utilize substantial electrical energy for processes like mixing, proving, baking, and cooling. Ovens, in particular, are major energy consumers, using both electricity and gas. Indirect ovens have a weekly specific energy consumption (SEC) of approximately 590 kWh/ton for gas and over 30 kWh/ton for electricity. Direct ovens consume around 220 kWh/ton for gas and over 6 kWh/ton for electricity.

These high energy costs lead to increased operational expenses, with an average bakery having an annual energy bill of USD1 million . Energy costs for proving, baking, and cooling operations amount to USD500,000 - USD700,000 , and an oven can represent USD400,000 - USD500,000 of the total energy expenditure. These high energy costs negatively impact profit margins for end users.

. Energy costs for proving, baking, and cooling operations amount to - , and an oven can represent - of the total energy expenditure. These high energy costs negatively impact profit margins for end users. The Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment market faces several challenges. One key challenge is the need for good cooking and heating technologies to produce high-quality bakery products consistently. Another challenge is the increasing demand for automation and digitization in bakery processes to improve efficiency and reduce labor costs.

Additionally, there is a growing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency in bakery production, which requires the use of advanced technologies and practices. Furthermore, the market is witnessing intense competition, with players constantly seeking to innovate and differentiate their offerings to stay ahead. Lastly, regulatory compliance and food safety standards are critical concerns for bakery equipment manufacturers and operators alike.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Bakery processing industry

1.2 Foodservice industry Product 2.1 Ovens and proofers

2.2 Mixers and blenders

2.3 Sheeters and molders

2.4 Dividers and rounders

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Bakery processing industry- The industrial bakery processing equipment market is projected to grow due to the rising demand for packaged food items, such as frozen meals, snacks, and ready-to-eat products. Food manufacturers are introducing new items to cater to changing consumer preferences and lifestyles, increasing production complexity. Industrial bakery equipment is essential as it handles various materials and serves multiple purposes in the production line.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market encompasses advanced machinery and technologies that significantly enhance the production of bakery products in the processed food industry. Innovations in bakery processing equipment, such as technologically advanced ovens and autonomous systems, have revolutionized the bakery industry. These advancements include robotics and automation, which ensure consistent quality and improved food safety.

Bakery manufacturers utilize these production facilities to create a wide range of bakery products, including bread, pizza bases, and confectionaries. Consumers increasingly demand healthy baked goods, leading to the development of new processing techniques to meet these demands. The market continues to evolve, with a focus on automation and the integration of the latest food safety standards.

Market Research Overview

The Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market encompasses a range of technologies and machinery used in the production of baked goods on an industrial scale. These equipments include mixing systems, ovens, proofers, sheeters, laminators, and various other processing and automation technologies. The market is driven by the increasing demand for baked goods, particularly in developing economies, and the ongoing trend towards automation and increased efficiency in manufacturing processes.

Additionally, advancements in technology, such as the use of robotics and computerized control systems, are contributing to the growth of the market. The market is also influenced by factors such as government regulations, consumer preferences, and economic conditions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Bakery Processing Industry



Foodservice Industry

Product

Ovens And Proofers



Mixers And Blenders



Sheeters And Molders



Dividers And Rounders



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio