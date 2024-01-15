Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market to increase by USD 3.31 billion during 2022 to 2027; Rise in demand for frozen bakery products boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial bakery processing equipment market is expected to grow by USD 3.31 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (bakery processing industry and foodservice industry), product (ovens and proofers, mixers and blenders, sheeters and molders, dividers and rounders, and others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027

The rise in demand for frozen bakery products drives the market growth. The global surge in demand for convenience food products has driven an increased interest in frozen bakery items, including frozen bread, cakes, pastries, pizza crusts, waffles, donuts, and cookies. The worldwide shift in lifestyle and dietary preferences is contributing to the growing acceptance of frozen bakery products.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial bakery processing equipment market: Ali Group Srl, Allied Bakery Equipment and Machine Co. Inc., ANKO Food Machine Co. Ltd., Buhler AG, Colom Bakery Equipment SL, Erika record LLC, FRITSCH Bakery Technologies GmbH and Co. KG, GEA Group AG, Gemini Bakery Equipment Co., Global Bakery Solutions Ltd., Heat and Control Inc., Industrial Bakery Line Srl, John Bean Technologies Corp., Koenig Maschinen GmbH, Markel Corp., Peerless Food Equipment, Rademaker BV, Schenck Process Holding GmbH, The Middleby Corp., and Wilkinson Baking Co.

Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 6.6% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The introduction of new products is a primary trend in the market.

To gain a competitive edge over contenders, several market players are investing in the development of new products.

In addition, market players operating in the market are forming strategic partnerships with peers or acquiring other vendors to expand their market.

Hence, such factors drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges

The existing market for used and refurbished equipment is a major challenge hindering the market.

Several bakery processing companies prefer high-end processing equipment to ensure the quality of output and to enhance productivity.

However, some small-scale manufacturers with limited capital may prefer to spend on used or refurbished equipment as it decreases their expense, thereby increasing overall profitability.

Hence, such factors hinders the market growth.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Key Segments:

The market share growth by the bakery processing industry segment is significant during the forecast period. It is expected that there will be a rise in demand for packaged food items, including frozen meals, snack foods, and ready-to-eat food products, due to their convenience and shelf life.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Free Sample

The industrial bakery processing equipment market is witnessing rapid advancements driven by technological innovations like AI and machine learning, enhancing efficiency in processes such as mixing, baking, and packaging. Key equipment includes mixers, ovens, proofers, bread slicers, and more, ensuring precise production for diverse bakery product types. With a focus on sustainability, energy efficiency solutions are gaining traction. The industry faces challenges related to maintenance and after-sales service, while trade shows like IBIE play a pivotal role in showcasing emerging technologies. As the market expands into Asia and Africa, customization, sanitation, and adherence to food safety standards become crucial for success.

