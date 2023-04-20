Industrial Barcode Scanner Market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.47% from 2022 to 2027, Advantech Co. Ltd. and Bluebird Inc. emerge as key contributors to growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial barcode scanner market size is set to grow by USD 2,076.98 million from 2023 to 2027, and register a CAGR of 9.47%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Read our Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Barcode Scanner Market 2023-2027

Factors such as evolution of Industry 4.0, rise in adoption of wearable barcode scanners in the manufacturing industry, and increased deployment of mobile workforce will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The industrial barcode scanner market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Industrial Barcode Scanner Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The industrial barcode scanner market is segmented by:

Application

Manufacturing



Transportation And Logistics



Retail



Food And Beverages



Others

Product

Mobile Computers



Handheld Scanners



Ring Scanners

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the manufacturing segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Barcode scanners are used to track quality control information and by scanning the barcodes of defective products, manufacturers can identify problems early and take corrective action. Barcode scanners play an important role in the production process in the manufacturing sector. By scanning barcodes on raw materials and finished goods, manufacturers can track inventory levels, component locations, and production progress, it helps ensure that the correct components are used at every stage of the manufacturing process. This technology is known to increase efficiency and reduces waste. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Industrial Barcode Scanner Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the industrial barcode scanner market include Advantech Co. Ltd., Bluebird Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, DENSO Corp., EUROTECH Spa, Generalscan, Honeywell International Inc., Mexxen Technology Inc., Newland Digital Technology Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Portable Technology Solutions LLC, RIOTEC Co. Ltd., SATO Holdings Corp., Unipro Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Unitech Computer Co. Ltd., ZEBEX INDUSTRIES INC., and Zebra Technologies Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Advantech Co. Ltd. - The company offers general duty bar code scanner which is designed to read high density 1D barcodes and thus used for applications related to retail, pharmaceutical and post office.

The company offers general duty bar code scanner which is designed to read high density 1D barcodes and thus used for applications related to retail, pharmaceutical and post office. Bluebird Inc. - The company offers BI500 rugged mobile bar code scanner that can be seamlessly paired with any Android, apple iOS and Windows smartphone, thus designed to scan 1D and 2D objects.

The company offers BI500 rugged mobile bar code scanner that can be seamlessly paired with any Android, apple iOS and Windows smartphone, thus designed to scan 1D and 2D objects. Cognex Corp. - The company offers data man 8700 series bar code readers which is designed to accommodate 1D and 2D label-based barcodes as well as direct part marked codes for the widest variety of surfaces and marking methods.

Market trends such as use of wearables with the same functionalities as traditional barcode scanners is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as high purchasing cost of industrial barcode scanners may threaten the growth of the market.

Industrial Barcode Scanner Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

A major driver for the industrial barcode scanner market is the evolution of industry 4.0. Industry 4.0 is the fourth industrial revolution in the manufacturing industry, where the connected ecosystem using the IoT will be instrumental in helping manufacturers and consumers provide improved communication and monitoring systems and increased automation, along with self-diagnosis and new levels of analysis, for a productive future. Moreover, Industry 4.0 is the current transformation of industries characterized by features such as data exchange, automation, cloud, cyber-physical systems, robots, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and (semi-)autonomous technologies. Hence, the barcode scanner market is expected to see accelerating demand due to the emergence of Industry 4.0 during the forecast period.

Major Trends

An emerging trend in the industrial barcode scanner market is the use of wearables with the same functionalities as traditional barcode scanners. Manufacturers increasingly deploy advanced devices to reduce human error and increase efficiency. For instance, data glasses have additional features such as the barcode and QR code scanning functionality. The Vuzix M100 smart glasses can scan QR codes and barcodes. But, the distance between the camera and the barcode poses a challenge. Thus, through camera-based scanning devices, such as smart glasses, it becomes a challenge to ensure that the barcodes are in the line of sight of the device so that they can be decoded by the onboard computer vision algorithm. Hence, such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

A major challenge hindering the industrial barcode scanner market is the high cost of industrial barcode scanners. The market for industrial barcode scanners is in a growth stage. The stage is characterized by increasing sales and decreasing the cost per customer. But due to the high cost of barcode scanners, they are not widely adopted in all industries. It will be a while before these devices reach consumer-friendly prices and become widely used across the industry. General-purpose barcode scanners usually cost less than industrial barcode scanners: for instance, Honeywell Voyager XP 1470g offered by Honeywell costs approximately USD 200 compared with an industrial barcode scanner that costs over USD 600. Hence, such high costs impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, upcoming trends, and various challenges have an impact on market dynamics, that can further impact businesses. Find more insights in the sample report!

Industrial Barcode Scanner Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial barcode scanner market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial barcode scanner market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial barcode scanner market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial barcode scanner market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The sensor patch market size is expected to increase by USD 4.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 35.19%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers sensor patch market segmentation by application (diagnostics, monitoring, and medical therapeutics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The benefits of sensor patches for providers and patients is notably driving the sensor patch market growth.

The barcode label printer market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.09% between 2022 and 2027. The barcode label printer market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,332.88 million. This barcode label printer market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (industrial printers, desktop printers, and mobile printers), application (manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing adoption of two-dimensional (2D) barcodes is notably driving the barcode label printer market growth.

Industrial Barcode Scanner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,076.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.87 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 27% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advantech Co. Ltd., Bluebird Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, DENSO Corp., EUROTECH Spa, Generalscan, Honeywell International Inc., Mexxen Technology Inc., Newland Digital Technology Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Portable Technology Solutions LLC, RIOTEC Co. Ltd., SATO Holdings Corp., Unipro Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Unitech Computer Co. Ltd., ZEBEX INDUSTRIES INC., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Information Technology Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global industrial barcode scanner market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global industrial barcode scanner market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Transportation and logistics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Transportation and logistics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Mobile computers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Mobile computers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Mobile computers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Mobile computers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Mobile computers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Handheld scanners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Handheld scanners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Handheld scanners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Handheld scanners - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Handheld scanners - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Ring scanners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Ring scanners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Ring scanners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Ring scanners - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Ring scanners - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Advantech Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Advantech Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Bluebird Inc.

Exhibit 131: Bluebird Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Bluebird Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Bluebird Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 CipherLab Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: CipherLab Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: CipherLab Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: CipherLab Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Cognex Corp.

Exhibit 137: Cognex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Cognex Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Cognex Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 Datalogic Spa

Exhibit 140: Datalogic Spa - Overview



Exhibit 141: Datalogic Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Datalogic Spa - Key news



Exhibit 143: Datalogic Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Datalogic Spa - Segment focus

12.8 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 145: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 148: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 EUROTECH Spa

Exhibit 150: EUROTECH Spa - Overview



Exhibit 151: EUROTECH Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 152: EUROTECH Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: EUROTECH Spa - Segment focus

12.10 Generalscan

Exhibit 154: Generalscan - Overview



Exhibit 155: Generalscan - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Generalscan - Key offerings

12.11 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 157: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 162: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 165: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Opticon Sensors Europe BV

Exhibit 167: Opticon Sensors Europe BV - Overview



Exhibit 168: Opticon Sensors Europe BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Opticon Sensors Europe BV - Key offerings

12.14 SATO Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 170: SATO Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 171: SATO Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: SATO Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: SATO Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Unipro Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 174: Unipro Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Unipro Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Unipro Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Unitech Computer Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 177: Unitech Computer Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Unitech Computer Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 179: Unitech Computer Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Zebra Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 180: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 181: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 182: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 183: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 185: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 186: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 187: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 188: Research methodology



Exhibit 189: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 190: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 191: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio