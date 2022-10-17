Industrial Batch Mixers Market for Food Industry to Reach $974.1 Million by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Industrial Batch Mixers Market for the Food Industry by Shear Type (High-shear Mixers, Low-shear Mixers), Batch Capacity (Above 10,000 Liters), Application (Infant Formula & Nutritional Supplement, Soup & Sauce), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029,' the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry is expected to reach $974.1 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2029.

Industrial batch mixers are used for mixing processes in the food industry. These mixers are designed for mixing, blending, handling, heating, cooling, buffering, and other automated processes. Industrial batch mixers are used for manufacturing products in small to medium batches in the food industry. These mixers offer various features, including customized mixing duration per operating requirements with low- or high-shear mixing.

The increasing adoption of advanced technologies for manufacturing food products, the increasing demand for packaged food, population growth, and investments in food processing equipment are the major factors contributing to the growth of the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry.

Furthermore, the growing demand for food processing equipment in developing countries is expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of this market. However, cost pressures for manufacturers and the challenges in developing efficient & accurate client-specific solutions restrain the growth of this market to a notable extent.

Growing Demand for Industrial Batch Mixers among Food Processing Industries is Expected to Drive Growth of the Market

In recent years, there has been a significant transformation in the food processing industry with the increased adoption of industrial batch mixers. The growing food safety requirements, consumers' demand for high-quality products, and the rising need for sustainability have driven the adoption of industrial batch mixers among food processing companies. The food industry is a major contributor to a country's economy. For instance, the food & beverage processing industry is the second-largest manufacturing industry in Canada. Canada exports processed food & beverage products to approximately 192 countries. In 2019, the U.S. (72%), China (8%), and Japan (6%) accounted for 86% of the total food exported from Canada.

Many industrial batch mixer providers have been focused on developing advanced solutions. With the addition of advanced functionalities to enhance the food quality, provide nutritional supplements in food products, and prepare processed food. Thus, the growing adoption of mixing solutions in commercial food processing plants, the rising demand from commercial bakeries, and the need for high precision and control over the exact makeup of food & beverage mixtures drive the adoption of food processing equipment, such as industrial batch mixers in the food manufacturing & processing industries.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market based on shear type (low-shear mixers, mid-shear mixers, and high-shear mixers), batch capacity (up to 500 liters, 501 liters to 2,000 liters, 2,001 liters to 10,000 liters, and above 10,000 liters), application (infant formula & nutritional supplement; soup & sauce; dessert, pudding, and custard; cold emulsion; fruit preparation; and other food applications), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on shear type, the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry is segmented into low-shear mixers, mid-shear mixers, and high-shear mixers. In 2022, the high-shear mixers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry. The rising demand for high-quality emulsions and solutions production and the growing requirement for industrial mixers with less mixing and processing time are driving the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the high-shear mixers segment is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry is segmented into infant formula & nutritional supplement; soup & sauce; dessert, pudding, and custard; cold emulsion; fruit preparation; and other food applications. In 2022, the infant formula & nutritional supplement segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing awareness of infant food products and the rising need for manufacturing regulatory standards for food safety and quality. The infant formula & nutritional supplement segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial batch mixers market for the food industry. Asia-Pacific's major market share is attributed to favorable government initiatives for the food processing industry, the increasing adoption of processed food, and the high demand for industrial mixers in the food processing sector to optimize operational efficiency.

The key players operating in the Industrial Batch Mixers Market for Food Industry include ProXES GmbH (Germany), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), ARDE Barinco, Inc. (U.S.), Silverson (U.S.), Amixon GmbH (Germany), HOSOKAWA MICRON B.V. (Netherlands), Charles Ross & Son Company (U.S.), BHS-Sonthofen GmbH (Germany), Gericke AG (Switzerland), Admix Inc. (U.K.), and Frain Industries, Inc. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Industrial Batch Mixers Market for the Food Industry, by Shear Type

Low-shear Mixers

Mid-shear Mixers

High-shear Mixers

Industrial Batch Mixers Market for the Food Industry, by Batch Capacity

Up to 500 liters

501 liters to 2,000 liters

2,001 liters to 10,000 liters

Above 10,000 liters

Industrial Batch Mixers Market for the Food Industry, by Application

Infant Formula & Nutritional Supplement

Soup & Sauce

Dessert, Pudding, and Custard

Cold Emulsion

Fruit Preparation

Other Food Applications

Industrial Batch Mixers Market for the Food Industry, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K .



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Switzerland



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Israel



UAE



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

