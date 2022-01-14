Industrial Belt Drives Learning Market to Record 3.38% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | AB SKF- One of the Leading Companies offers plant belt drive mapping for industrial belt drives under the brand name SKF.| Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Industrial Belt Drives Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 is expected to increase by USD 1.19 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 3.89%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 44% among the other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for industrial belt drives in the region. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The Industrial Belt Drives Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

AB SKF - The company offers plant belt drive mapping for industrial belt drives under the brand name SKF.

Dayco IP Holdings LLC- The company offers various types of industrial belt drives such as timing belts, timing belt-in-oil, and others.

Fenner Drives Inc. - The company offers industrial belt drives such as POWERTWIST V and Round Belts, POWERTWIST Wedge Belts, SuperTLink Wedge Belts, and others.

Regional Market Outlook

During the forecast period, the industrial belt drives market in APAC is predicted to develop at one of the fastest rates. The growing demand for industrial belt drives from developing countries such as China and India is a major driver driving the market forward. People's consuming habits have risen as their population has grown and their per capita income has improved. Furthermore, rising investments in the oil and gas, chemical, and petrochemical industries in this region will propel the industrial belt that drives the market forward. As a result, several industrial belt drive manufacturers in the United States and Europe have relocated their operations to low-cost countries like India and Indonesia with a focus to improve cost savings and expand into new markets. The trend is expected to further intensify during the forecast period due to the saturation of major economies.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Industrial Belt Drives Market Driver:

Growing demand for automated material handling equipment:

Through lean management principles, industrial players are increasingly focused on post-manufacturing processes and seeking cost-cutting options in material handling. They're also working to improve client happiness while speeding up the cash cycle. This has prompted the use of automated material handling technology, which will have an impact on many elements of material handling, including loading. Economic growth in Asia and Latin America is predicted to be fueled by rising purchasing power and increased industrial activity in industries such as transmission manufacturing, machine tool applications, and agricultural applications.

Industrial Belt Drives Market Trend:

Developments in design and analysis technologies:

3D printing is being used by vendors to create industrial belt drives. Low-cost manufacturing, shorter lead times, and easy customization of end goods are all advantages of 3D printing. Many manufacturers have turned to 3D printing since the production or assembly process does not require substantial changes for each type of belt drive system. Using precise computer control, the manufacturing process involves selective material deposition. The resolution of material deposition layers can be changed to alter the final product's quality. To make industrial belt drives more successful in warehouse or product loading and shipping industries, leading manufacturers are adopting customized coverings which will drive the industrial belt drives market during the forecasted period.

Industrial Belt Drives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.89% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.38 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB SKF, Dayco IP Holdings LLC, Fenner Drives Inc., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Goodyear Rubber Products Inc., Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd., Optibelt GmbH, Schaeffler AG, The Timken Co., and TotalEnergies SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

