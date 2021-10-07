Industrial Belt Drives Market Records a CAGR of 3.89% Growth of Industrial Machinery in Developing Countries to Drive Market|17000+ Technavio Reports

The industrial belt drives market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The growing demand for automated material handling equipment and the growth of industrial machinery in developing countries is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the industrial belt drives market during the forecast period.

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Industrial V-belt drives, Industrial synchronous belt drives, and Industrial pulleys), End-user (Material handling industry, Industrial machinery sector, Agriculture industry, Mining and mineral industry, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The industrial belt drives market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

AB SKF

Dayco IP Holdings LLC

Fenner Drives Inc.

Gates Industrial Corp. Plc

Goodyear Rubber Products Inc.

Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd.

Optibelt GmbH

Schaeffler AG

The Timken Co.

TotalEnergies SE

Industrial Belt Drives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.89% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.38 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB SKF, Dayco IP Holdings LLC, Fenner Drives Inc., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Goodyear Rubber Products Inc., Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd., Optibelt GmbH, Schaeffler AG, The Timken Co., and TotalEnergies SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

