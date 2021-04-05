Industrial Belt Drives Market to grow by $ 1.31 billion|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024| Technavio
Apr 05, 2021, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the industrial belt drives market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.31 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the industrial belt drives market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
Focus on speeding up the cash cycle while emphasizing on post-manufacturing operations is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 1.31 bn.
- Who are the top players in the market?
AB SKF, Arntz Optibelt Group, Continental AG, Dayco IP Holdings LLC, Fenner Drives Inc., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Goodyear Rubber Products Inc., Hutchinson SA, Megadyne Group, and The Timken Co., are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?
The demand for automated material handling equipment is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the APAC market?
The APAC region will contribute to 46% of the market share.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB SKF, Arntz Optibelt Group, Continental AG, Dayco IP Holdings LLC, Fenner Drives Inc., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Goodyear Rubber Products Inc., Hutchinson SA, Megadyne Group, and The Timken Co. are some of the major market participants. The demand for automated material handling equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this industrial belt drives market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Industrial Belt Drives Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Industrial Belt Drives Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Industrial V-belt Drives
- Industrial Synchronous Belt Drives
- Industrial Pulleys
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Industrial Belt Drives Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The industrial belt drives market report covers the following areas:
- Industrial Belt Drives Market Size
- Industrial Belt Drives Market Trends
- Industrial Belt Drives Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies focus on speeding up the cash cycle while emphasizing on post-manufacturing operations as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial belt drives market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Industrial Belt Drives Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial belt drives market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the industrial belt drives market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the industrial belt drives market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial belt drives market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Industrial V-belt drives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial synchronous belt drives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial pulleys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Material handling industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial machinery sector - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Agriculture industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mining and mineral industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB SKF
- Arntz Optibelt Group
- Continental AG
- Dayco IP Holdings LLC
- Fenner Drives Inc.
- Gates Industrial Corp. Plc
- Goodyear Rubber Products Inc.
- Hutchinson SA
- Megadyne Group
- The Timken Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
