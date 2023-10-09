Industrial Boiler Market to grow by USD 2.95 billion during 2022-2027 | Rising popularity of hybrid boilers to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial boiler market size is expected to grow by USD 2.95 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.51% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Source (Gas fired boiler, Coal fired boiler, Oil fired boiler, and Others), End-user (Chemicals and petrochemicals, Food processing, Paper and pulp, Power generation, and Metal and mining and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report also covers information on market driver, trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Boiler Market 2023-2027

The rising popularity of hybrid boilers drives the industrial boiler market. Conventional fuel sources are combined with renewable energy sources through hybrid industrial boilers. This provides a more energy-efficient and cost-effective heating solution. Additionally, the implementation of government energy-saving initiatives and policies is driving the demand for hybrid boilers. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the industrial boiler market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View free PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial boiler market: Alfa Laval AB, Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Byworth Boilers Ltd., Cheema Boilers Ltd., Cochran Ltd., Dongfang Electric Corp. Ltd., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., Gammon Engineers and Contractors Pvt. Ltd., Harbin Electric Corp., John Wood Group PLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Parker Boiler Co., Rentech Boilers Systems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, The Cleaver-Brooks Co. Inc., Thermax Ltd., and IHI Aerospace Co. Ltd.

Industrial Boiler Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 3.23% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The growing demand for multi-fuel boilers is an emerging industrial boiler market trend.

is an emerging industrial boiler market trend. There is a new trend in industrial boiler system design that can support multi-fuel operations.

Such systems are growing in demand as the power generation and processing industries want to maximize the use of locally produced renewable biomass and recycled fuels. Such fuels are less expensive than conventional fuels.

Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the industrial boiler market during the forecast period.

Challenge

The growth of the boiler rental market challenges the growth of the industrial boiler market.

challenges the growth of the industrial boiler market. Industries are increasingly using rentals in order to meet the seasonal peak demand or resume production while in-house boilers are under maintenance.

This helps them reduce capital expenditure needs and periodic maintenance costs for industries.

Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the industrial boiler market during the forecast period.

Keg Segments:

The gas-fired boiler segment will be significant during the forecast period. Natural gas is an efficient and affordable fuel among all non-renewable resources in hot water applications and thus is used in industrial boilers. Furthermore, it is not only more efficient but also has lower operating costs than other fossil fuels. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request Free Sample

Industrial Boiler Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alfa Laval AB, Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Byworth Boilers Ltd., Cheema Boilers Ltd., Cochran Ltd., Dongfang Electric Corp. Ltd., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., Gammon Engineers and Contractors Pvt. Ltd., Harbin Electric Corp., John Wood Group PLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Parker Boiler Co., Rentech Boilers Systems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, The Cleaver Brooks Co. Inc., Thermax Ltd., and IHI Aerospace Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

