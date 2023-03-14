Industrial Boilers Global Market Report 2023: Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Drive Boiler Replacement Initiatives across the World

Mar 14, 2023, 20:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Boilers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Industrial Boilers Market to Reach $25.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Boilers estimated at US$15.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Fire-Tube, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$16.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Water-Tube segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Industrial Boilers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured) -
- Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.
- Bulbrite Industries Inc.
- CNLIGHT Company Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation plc
- EYE Lighting International of North America Inc.
- FSL Autotech Co. Ltd.
- General Electric Company
- Halonix Limited
- Havells India Limited
- Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
- Hubbell Lighting Inc.
- Kensun Inc.
- Koito Manufacturing Company Ltd.
- NVC Lighting Technology Corporation
- OSRAM GmbH
- PIAA Corporation
- Surya Roshni Ltd.
- Tridonic GmbH & Co KG
- Universal Lighting Technologies Inc.
- USHIO America Inc.
- Valeo SA
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Industrial Boilers: Reliable, Efficient, and Providing an Incredible Level of Performance Possibilities
- Major Industrial Boiler Trends Summarized
- Recent Market Activity
- Global Market Outlook
- While Fiscal Cliff Concerns Recede to Background, Improving Economy Bodes Well for Market Adoption
- Industrial Boilers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Prominence of Smart Boilers with Reduced Emissions, Decreased Maintenance Costs, and Improved Reliability Drives Healthy Market Growth
- Novel Smart Technology to Monitor Boiler Water Level
- Smart Way to Achieve Boiler Efficiency in Fruit/Vegetable Processing Plants
- Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Drive Boiler Replacement Initiatives across the World
- Retrofitting Existing Boilers with Advanced Components
- Migrating towards Liquid Wood
- Limiting NOx Emissions
- Using Fully Metered or Parallel Positioning Systems
- O2 Trim System and Variable Frequency Fan Drive (VFD)
- Benefits of Fully Metered or Parallel Positioning Systems
- Improving Iron and Steel Production Drives Demand for Industrial Boilers
- Growing Construction Activity Worldwide Boost Prospects for Boilers in Building Materials Production
- Stability in Global Manufacturing PMI Signals Growth Opportunities
- Safety Attribute of Water Tube Boilers Drive Higher Adoption than Conventional Fire Tube Boilers
- Increasing Global Investments on Oil & Gas Infrastructure Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
- Superior Attributes of Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers over Pulverized Coal (PC) Technology Drive Demand
- Benefits of CFB Boiler Technology
- CFB Technology's Place in the Global Renewables Landscape
- CFB Option Provides Optimal Value
- Asia-Pacific: The CFB Boiler Market with the Highest Growth Potential
- Spearheaded by China, Waste Heat Boilers Make a Strong Comeback
- Energy Efficiency Remain Major Cost Driver for Industrial Boilers
- Fuel Diversification Trend to Strongly Influence Industrial Boiler Market
- Developing Countries: Primary Drivers of Growth
- Migration from Coal to Natural Gas Fuel Presents Numerous Challenges
- Multi-Fuel Boilers Become a Necessity for Optimizing Power Consumption
- Multi-fuel Operation Poses Challenges for Boiler Operators
- Heating Equipment in Key High Growth
- Application Industries
- Chemical Industry
- Food Industry
- Breweries & Distilleries
- Paper & Pulp Industry
- Laundries
- Sewer Pipe Rehabilitation
- Pharmaceuticals
- Fertilizers
- Textiles
- Technology Advancements Enhance Boiler Energy Efficiency
- Condens 7000 F: Innovative Simplification of Commercial Boiler Installations
- New Innovative Boilers with On-Demand Technology and QSX Program
- Innovative Digital Efficiency Assistant for Steam Boilers
- New Boiler Technologies from Bosch
- Connectivity and Control
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wjio0w
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-17
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article