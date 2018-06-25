Industrial Boilers Market to Raise Steady at 5.6% CAGR to 2023, Led by (Chemical, Food, Refineries, Metals & Mining) End Users

Browse 84 Market Data Tables and 57 Figures spread through 144 Pages and In-depth TOC on "Industrial Boilers Market by Type (Fire-tube, Water-tube), Fuel Type (Natural Gas & Biomass, Oil, Coal), End-Use Industry (Chemical, Food, Refineries, Metals & Mining), Boiler Horsepower, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/783645-industrial-boilers-market-by-end-use-industry-food-chemical-refineries-primary-metal-type-water-tube-fire-tube-boiler-horsepower-10bhp-150bhp-151bhp-300bhp-and-301bhp-600bhp-fuel-type-coal-gas-and-st-to-2026.html .

Some of major companies profiled in industrial boilers market report include Babcock & Wilcox (US), Dongfang (China), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (US), AC Boilers (Italy), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India), Harbin Electric Group (China), IHI Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (Japan), and Thermax (India).

The industrial boilers market has been segmented into 10-150BHP, 151-300BHP, and 301-600BHP. The market is projected to be dominated by the 10-150BHP segment by 2023, as most of the food and chemical industries prefer boilers in the 10-150BHP range.

Study aims to estimate the industrial boilers market size for 2018 and projects its demand till 2023. It also provides a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the industrial boilers market. Various secondary sources, including directories, industry journals, various associations, and databases (such as American Boiler Manufacturers Association, Canadian Boiler Society, Council of Industrial Boiler Owners) have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the industrial boilers market.

Major growth drivers for industrial boilers market include increasing demand from the food industry in emerging regions, such as Asia Pacific. Factors such as increasing demand for natural gas-fired boilers and government initiatives to promote clean energy and reduce dependency on fossil fuel directly or indirectly influence the industrial boilers market.

The industrial boilers market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Asia Pacific is a leading market for industrial boilers mainly due to rising industrialization of the region's emerging economies, such as China, India, and ASEAN countries. The region is a major consumer of boilers, which are used in the food, chemical, refining, and metals & mining industries.

Industrial boilers market was dominated by the natural gas & biomass segment, as most of the end-use industries, such as chemical, metals & mining, and food are moving toward adopting natural gas as their primary fuel. Natural gas is slowly capturing the industrial boilers market as primary fuel and is amongst the first choices to replace coal in developed countries.

The industrial boilers market has been segmented on the basis of end-use industry into food, chemical, refineries, metals & mining, and others. The chemical industry segment dominated the global industrial boilers market in 2017. The food segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 with increasing expansions from processed food, dairy, and beverage companies.

