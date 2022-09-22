Industrial Brake Caliper Market to Gain Value of US$ 428.6 Million by 2031, Notes TMR Report

The industrial brake caliper market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2022-2031

Rise in product use in the construction industry is fueling the expansion avenues in the industrial brake caliper market

The presence of many emerging economies with sturdy manufacturing industries in Asia Pacific is propelling the regional market

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial brake caliper market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 428.6 Mn by the end of 2031, according to electric & mechanical brake calipers for industrial work study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Additionally, the study highlights that the market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.

The TMR study notes that Asia Pacific is projected to maintain its leading position in the industrial brake caliper market during the forecast period. This growth is ascribed to factors such as the presence of many manufacturing-driven nations including India and China, rising focus of companies on shifting their production houses in the region, and increasing favorable government initiatives pertaining to the manufacturing industry.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84909

Industrial Brake Caliper Market: Key Findings

The adoption of industrial brakes & clutches is being increasing in the recent years across varied applications including heavy machinery, mining, power generation, and manufacturing. This wide product application is expected to help in the expansion of the global industrial brake caliper market during the forecast period, notes a TMR analysis.

The demand for electrically applied, spring released brake calipers is being increasing in the recent years owing to their different advantages such as swift response time and advanced torque output. Moreover, these products are gaining impetus owing to their ability to generate different torque values using their air gaps, which are externally adjustable. Electrically applied, spring released brake calipers are in high demand owing to their increased use during maintenance for holding, stopping, and locking out equipment control. Such factors, in turn, are anticipated to drive the business prospects in the global industrial brake caliper market in the near future.

Due to rise in the global population, there has been a surge in the need for different types of constructions including residential and commercial buildings. This aside, the government bodies of several developing nations are focusing on their infrastructure developments. These factors are boosting the expansion of the construction sector worldwide. Hence, companies in the construction sector are investing heavily in different types of machinery, which depend on industrial disc brake calipers for their normal working. Hence, a rise in the construction activities globally is anticipated to support the growth of the industrial brake caliper market in the near future.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=84909

Industrial Brake Caliper Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the utilization of industrial caliper brakes in construction activities is driving the sales growth in the global market

Increase in investments for the development of next-gen industrial brakes & brake systems is expected to propel the global industrial brake caliper market

Industrial Brake Caliper Market: Competition Landscape

Companies operating in the industrial brake caliper market are using strategies of mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations in order to expand their businesses. Such moves are also helping players to expand their product portfolios and extend their regional presence.

Several enterprises are increasing their study on what is the best brake caliper and developing products as per the market needs. This aside, several researches are focused on how does a caliper parking brake work and how technologically advanced industrial brake calipers can be developed in order to cater to the current end-users demand, states a TMR study.

Industrial Brake Caliper Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Kobelt Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Hongqiao Brakes By Shares Co., Ltd.

Hilliard Corporation

KTR Systems GmbH

RINGSPANN GmbH

Hindon, LLC

DELLNER BUBENZER

Johnson Industries Ltd.

Stromag

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Svendborg Brakes

Twiflex

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=84909

Industrial Brake Caliper Market Segmentation

Product Type

Spring Applied, Hydraulic Released



Spring Applied, Pneumatic Released



Hydraulic Applied, Spring Released



Pneumatic Applied, Spring Released



Electrically Applied, Spring Released



Spring Applied, Electrically Released

Caliper Design

Scissor Style



Direct Single Acting



Direct Double Acting

Braking Force

Up to 100kN



100-300kN



300-600kN



Above 600kN

Maximum Torque

Up to 30,000 Nm



30,000 - 40,000 Nm



Above 40,000 Nm

Diameter

Up to 1000 mm



1000-2500 mm



Above 2500 mm

End-user

Oil & Gas



Energy



Mining



Marine



Entertainment



Industrial Manufacturing



Discrete Manufacturing





Process Manufacturing

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales



Indirect Sales

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

Factory Automation Research Reports

Industrial Floor Mats Market - Industrial Floor Mats Market is expected to surpass value of US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Industrial Camera Market - Industrial Camera Market is expected to reach US$ 21.5 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Industrial Fasteners Market - Industrial Fasteners Market is expected to reach value of US$ 131.56 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Industrial Gear Market - Industrial Gear Market is predicted to surpass the revenue of US$ 111.4 Bn by the end of 2030, Industrial Gear Market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Industrial Floor Scrubber Market - Industrial Floor Scrubber Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period.

U.S. Industrial Gas Regulator Market - United States industrial gas regulator market valued at US$ 2537.5 Mn in 2018 and expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2027.

Industrial Brushes Market - Industrial Brushes Market is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 922 Mn by the end of 2027.

Industrial Gloves Market - Industrial Gloves Market is expected to have a sales value of US$ 42.1 Bn by 2018. The market is expected to grow in terms of volume sales at a CAGR of 9.3% during the period 2019-2027.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market intelligence company provides syndicated research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel –

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research