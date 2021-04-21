Industrial Casting Market in the US to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growing demand from the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Industrial Casting Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Industrial Casting Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

Non-Ferrous



Ferrous

End-user

Machinery



Automotive



Electrical and Electronics



Others

Industrial Casting Market in the US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the industrial casting market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alcoa Corp., Avalon Precision Casting, ESCO Corp., Great Lakes Castings LLC, Impro Precision Industries Ltd., KSB SE, and Co. KGaA, Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc., Neenah Foundry, OSCO Industries Inc., and Titanium Metals Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Industrial Casting Market in the US size

Industrial Casting Market in the US trends

Industrial Casting Market in the US industry analysis

The growing demand from the automotive industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high energy requirements in the industrial casting process may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial casting market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Industrial Casting Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the industrial casting market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial casting market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial casting market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the industrial casting market vendors in the US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Non-ferrous - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ferrous - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrical and Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alcoa Corp.

Avalon Precision Casting

ESCO Corp.

Great Lakes Castings LLC

Impro Precision Industries Ltd.

KSB SE and Co. KGaA

Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc.

Neenah Foundry

OSCO Industries Inc.

Titanium Metals Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

