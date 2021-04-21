Industrial Casting Market in the US to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports
The industrial casting market in the US is set to grow by USD 3.87 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alcoa Corp., Avalon Precision Casting, ESCO Corp., Great Lakes Castings LLC, Impro Precision Industries Ltd., KSB SE, and Co. KGaA, Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc., Neenah Foundry, OSCO Industries Inc., and Titanium Metals Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing demand from the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Industrial Casting Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Industrial Casting Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Non-Ferrous
- Ferrous
- End-user
- Machinery
- Automotive
- Electrical and Electronics
- Others
Industrial Casting Market in the US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the industrial casting market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alcoa Corp., Avalon Precision Casting, ESCO Corp., Great Lakes Castings LLC, Impro Precision Industries Ltd., KSB SE, and Co. KGaA, Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc., Neenah Foundry, OSCO Industries Inc., and Titanium Metals Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Industrial Casting Market in the US size
- Industrial Casting Market in the US trends
- Industrial Casting Market in the US industry analysis
The growing demand from the automotive industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high energy requirements in the industrial casting process may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial casting market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Industrial Casting Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the industrial casting market growth in the US during the next five years
- Estimation of the industrial casting market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the industrial casting market in the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the industrial casting market vendors in the US
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Non-ferrous - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ferrous - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electrical and Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alcoa Corp.
- Avalon Precision Casting
- ESCO Corp.
- Great Lakes Castings LLC
- Impro Precision Industries Ltd.
- KSB SE and Co. KGaA
- Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc.
- Neenah Foundry
- OSCO Industries Inc.
- Titanium Metals Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
